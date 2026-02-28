India Restricts Supabase Access With Blocking Order

India has disrupted access to Supabase, a widely used open-source developer platform, following a government blocking order that has left many engineers and startups scrambling for workarounds. The action, issued under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, has produced inconsistent connectivity across major internet providers and raised fresh questions about the opacity of India’s website blocking regime.

What Happened And Where It Stands In India Now

People familiar with the matter say the blocking direction was invoked under Section 69A, a provision that allows authorities to order platforms or networks to restrict public access to specific online resources. The government has not publicly shared a rationale, leaving observers unsure whether the trigger was cybersecurity, intellectual property, or another statutory concern. The duration of the restriction is also unclear.

Supabase acknowledged the disruption on social media, noting that while its main website remained reachable for many users in India, core developer infrastructure — the APIs, authentication, storage, and realtime endpoints that power applications — was being blocked. Reports initially clustered around Reliance Jio’s fixed-line network before expanding to users on other providers, including ACT Fibernet and Bharti Airtel. Supabase appealed publicly to India’s IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to restore access, later removing the post but confirming that a large share of users in the country still could not connect.

In guidance to customers, the company pointed to potential workarounds such as changing DNS settings or using VPNs. Its leadership, however, conceded that such measures are impractical at scale, particularly for consumer-facing apps or enterprise environments with strict network controls.

Why This Matters For India’s Developers Today

India represents Supabase’s fourth-largest traffic base, accounting for about 9% of global visits. According to Similarweb, the platform saw roughly 4.2 million visits worldwide in January, up 111% year over year. Visits from India grew about 179% to around 365,000 over the same period, compared with a 168.5% increase to about 627,000 in the U.S. That surge reflects how deeply Supabase has woven into the prototyping and production stacks of startups and independent developers alike.

Because many apps call Supabase services directly from the client, blocking the underlying infrastructure can quietly break authentication flows, data reads and writes, file storage, and realtime features — even when the vendor’s marketing site still loads. For early-stage teams and hackathons that lean on Supabase’s generous free tier, the disruption can pause iteration cycles and demo timelines. For live products, it can translate into user churn and on-call firefighting.

A Familiar Playbook For Website Blocking

India’s Section 69A orders are typically confidential, routed through the Ministry of Electronics and IT, and implemented by internet service providers using a mix of DNS tampering, IP blocking, or domain and SNI filtering. A government review committee examines orders post-facto, but civil society groups such as Access Now have long criticized the lack of transparency and redress mechanisms for affected services and users.

The country has a history of collateral impact from broad blocking actions. In 2014, platforms including GitHub, Vimeo, Pastebin and Weebly were temporarily restricted during an investigation. In 2023, developers reported that a GitHub content domain was unreachable on certain Indian networks. Separately, India has consistently led global tallies for network disruptions in recent years, as tracked by Access Now and the Software Freedom Law Center in India — a backdrop that heightens anxiety whenever developer tools go dark.

Workarounds And Operational Impact For Teams

Where the block is enforced at the DNS layer, switching resolvers can sometimes restore connectivity; if it is at the IP or SNI level, such changes rarely help. VPNs can be effective but introduce latency, compliance risks, and user-experience friction. For teams with Indian customers, the operational playbook now includes building health checks that run from Indian networks, setting up failover data paths, and preparing rapid switches to alternative backends or self-hosted Postgres — none of which is trivial mid-incident.

India’s IT ministry and major ISPs contacted in recent days did not provide public comment on the order. Supabase has said it is engaging through formal channels to resolve the issue.

About Supabase And Its Scale And Funding

Founded in 2020 by CEO Paul Copplestone and CTO Ant Wilson, Supabase bills itself as an open-source alternative to Firebase built on PostgreSQL. The platform bundles a managed database with authentication, storage, edge functions, and realtime capabilities, making it popular among web and AI application developers. The company has raised roughly $380 million across multiple rounds since late 2024, reaching a valuation of about $5 billion.

What Comes Next For Access And Resolution

Without a published rationale or timeline, resolution hinges on internal reviews and any representations the company can make under the Section 69A framework. Policy advocates are urging more granular, proportionate orders and public transparency to avoid sweeping disruptions to developer infrastructure.

In the meantime, Indian teams relying on Supabase should validate critical user journeys from domestic networks, prepare interim static fallbacks for auth-gated content, and evaluate temporary replication to alternative providers or self-hosted stacks. Those steps are costly, but they may be the only way to keep products functional while access remains uncertain.