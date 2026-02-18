IKEA Orangutan From Viral Monkey On Sale Now

The internet fell for Punch, the baby macaque in Japan who clings to a plush orangutan like a lifeline. If you’re wondering where to buy the exact stuffed animal turning timelines into puddles, here’s the short answer: it’s IKEA’s DJUNGELSKOG soft toy orangutan, and it’s still available at standard retail pricing—at least for now.

Where to buy the DJUNGELSKOG orangutan online and in stores

Go straight to the source. The DJUNGELSKOG orangutan is sold by IKEA online and in stores. Search for “DJUNGELSKOG soft toy orangutan” in the IKEA app or on the retailer’s site, then choose home delivery or click-and-collect if your local store shows stock. If you’re shopping in person, ask an associate to check soft toys under the DJUNGELSKOG family name.

Expect regional variations. In the U.S., the plush typically lists at $19.99; pricing may differ slightly in Canada, the U.K., and the EU due to local taxes and logistics. Availability also fluctuates by store—high-traffic urban locations tend to sell through faster after viral moments.

Price, availability, and features of IKEA’s DJUNGELSKOG orangutan

The orangutan Punch hugs is the 14-inch DJUNGELSKOG variant with soft pile fabric and polyester filling. It has hook-and-loop fasteners on the hands and feet, so it can hang from shelves or “hug back”—a small detail that likely helped Punch bond with it. IKEA’s care label indicates machine-washability, which is a practical win for a toy destined for constant cuddles.

IKEA lists more than 1,000 customer reviews for the orangutan on its product page, with buyers consistently praising the plush feel, durable stitching, and kid appeal. The toy design is attributed to Ann-Cathrine Sigrid Ståhlberg, part of IKEA’s long-running DJUNGELSKOG wildlife series.

Why It May Sell Out And How To Beat The Rush

Interest surged after Punch’s story spread across social platforms, a pattern IKEA has seen before with viral soft toys like BLÅHAJ. Google Trends data for related searches shows a sharp spike this week, and anecdotal reports from shoppers suggest some stores are already running low.

Pro tips from retail watchers:

Check inventory early in the day.

Enable in-app stock alerts.

Consider less-trafficked suburban stores for pickup.

If the item is temporarily unavailable, IKEA typically cycles restocks; call ahead to save a trip.

Avoid third-party markups—resale listings often appear at 2–3x retail during hype windows.

Spot The Real Thing And Skip Counterfeits

Authentic DJUNGELSKOG orangutans carry fabric tags with the IKEA logo and product family name. Look for consistent stitching, soft-yet-dense stuffing, and the signature hook-and-loop fasteners on both hands and feet. Counterfeits may skip safety labeling or feel under-stuffed—red flags if you’re buying for a child.

IKEA states its toys meet stringent global standards such as EN71 and ASTM F963. That’s a key reason to buy direct rather than gamble on unverified marketplace listings during a viral rush.

What we know from IKEA Japan and local media sources

Local media coverage and social posts from IKEA’s Japan leadership indicate the company embraced Punch’s moment, with executives visiting the zoo and signaling support for ongoing supplies of the plush. While that gesture centers on Punch, it also hints at healthy production pipelines—encouraging news for everyday buyers hoping to snag one at retail.

Care, gifting advice, and age guidance for the plush toy

Before gifting, check the sewn-in label for age grading; many IKEA soft toys are suitable from birth, but always confirm. To keep the plush in good shape, follow the washing instructions on the tag, use a gentle cycle, and air-dry to preserve the fibers and shape.

For those inspired by Punch’s story, the appeal of this orangutan goes beyond novelty. It’s a well-made, affordable comfort object from a major retailer—one you can actually buy at list price, provided you move before the next wave of demand hits. Bottom line: head to IKEA first, act fast, and skip the resellers.