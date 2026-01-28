IKEA $16 Shower Speaker Delivers 80-Hour Battery

IKEA’s tiniest waterproof speaker just did something most $100 Bluetooth boxes can’t: it ran and ran and barely asked to be charged. The Vappeby portable Bluetooth speaker, a puck-sized model priced at about $16 in the US (roughly €10 in parts of Europe), is rated for up to 80 hours at 50% volume and, in everyday bathroom use, lives up to the hype with frankly absurd stamina.

That figure undercuts the segment’s big names not by a margin, but by multiples. Where many compact competitors claim 5–12 hours, IKEA’s rating reads like a typo—until you start using it.

Price and build quality are a pleasant surprise

Budget hardware often hides compromises, but this little speaker checks the right boxes. It carries an IP67 rating, which according to the International Electrotechnical Commission means it’s fully dust tight and can withstand submersion at 1 meter for up to 30 minutes. Translation: showers, splashes, and steam are non-issues.

IKEA adds a practical hook for hanging on a shower rail, USB-C charging so you don’t need a legacy cable, and a stereo mode if you buy a second unit. The control scheme is bare-bones—a single multi-function button handles power, pairing, and play/pause—but setup is painless and pairing is stable.

Battery life that rewrites everyday expectations

IKEA states up to 80 hours at 50% volume. That’s unusual in this class. For context, manufacturer ratings for similarly sized models land far lower: JBL Go 3 is rated up to 5 hours, JBL Clip 4 about 10 hours, Bose SoundLink Micro around 6 hours, Tribit StormBox Micro 2 about 12 hours, and Anker’s larger Soundcore 3 up to 24 hours. Those are respectable figures—until an ultra-budget option more than triples many of them.

In daily use, the Vappeby behaves like a tiny camel. With roughly 30 minutes of shower listening per morning, it went months between charges; over the span of about a year, it needed only two top-ups. That lines up with IKEA’s claim and highlights a key factor: bathroom listening rarely requires high volume or heavy bass, so the modest driver sips power.

There’s sensible engineering behind the magic. A small single driver, conservative tuning, and a waterproof chassis that doesn’t leak power through fancy LEDs or extras all help. Keep volume around the middle, and the endurance seems almost comical. Push it hard, and runtime will dip—as with any portable speaker—but the baseline advantage remains.

Audio reviewers at SoundGuys have noted the Vappeby’s better-than-expected clarity for its size in quick tests, which tracks with the experience here. It won’t fill a backyard barbecue, but as a low-drain, daily-use speaker, it punches way above its price tier.

Sound and volume in the shower: what to expect

Inside a glass enclosure, the Vappeby gets louder than you’d think. Around 60–70% volume on a paired phone is plenty; push higher and the sound can boom off the walls. Spoken-word content shines, with crisp mids that keep podcasts and news clear over running water. Music is enjoyable at casual levels, but physics still applies: there’s very little low-end thump.

One practical note: although the IP67 rating handles water, a direct spray on the grille can momentarily dampen output and clarity. Hang it to the side or beneath the shower head and it snaps back once the droplets drain.

Limitations to know before you bring one home

This is a minimalist device. There are no onboard volume buttons, no track controls, and no Bluetooth Multipoint, so you’ll adjust levels on your phone and swap users by re-pairing. If you want richer sound, a larger driver and passive radiators in pricier models will serve you better—at the cost of that marathon battery life.

It’s also tuned for small spaces. Expect it to excel in a bathroom, office desk, or kitchen corner, not a crowded patio. That’s a fair trade-off given the form factor and price.

The bottom line: a tiny speaker with big stamina

For about $16 in the US—and even less in some European stores—the IKEA Vappeby waterproof speaker is a rare no-brainer. It’s rugged by IEC standards, charges over USB-C, hangs neatly in the shower, and delivers a headline-grabbing 80-hour rating that proved real in everyday use.

If you want a bass-heavy party box, look elsewhere. If you want a dependable, forget-it’s-battery-powered companion for podcasts and playlists while you get ready, this tiny cube is a small-price, big-payoff buy.