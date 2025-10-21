Hulu With Live TV Now $90 After Three-Month Discount

Hulu’s live TV bundle currently costs $89.99 per month, a stark reminder that the price creep across streaming TV has not abated.

Here’s a bit of good news for deal hunters, though: New and returning subscribers are eligible to take an additional $25 off each month for the first three months, making the all-time low price $64.99 for a limited time.

This offer is limited to new and eligible returning subscribers who have not had an active Hulu with Live TV account for at least one month. After those three months, the plan automatically renews at the regular price unless you cancel. That’s $75 in total savings over the duration of the promo.

What Has Changed and Who Is Eligible for the Deal

The biggest headline change is straightforward: Hulu with Live TV is now essentially a $90 monthly service, before any taxes or add-ons. New sign-ups and former customers who have been out of the loop long enough to be considered “new” in Hulu’s system can take advantage of the promotional $64.99 rate. Current subscribers are excluded.

Like virtually all streaming promos, it’s a straight bill credit for three cycles, not an actual plan itself. You may cancel at any time and your access will continue for the rest of your billing period. Note your next renewal date if you’d rather not pay full price once the discount period ends.

How the Offer Stacks Up Against Streaming Rivals

Hulu’s new sticker price puts it near the high end of the market for live TV. YouTube TV costs $72.99 a month, though it frequently offers an introductory price with temporary discounts. Fubo’s Pro tier starts in the high-$70s before regional sports fees, while DirecTV Stream’s basic live TV tier typically begins near that range. Sling is still the budget option here, at $40 per plan or $55 for Orange and Blue combined, but its channel lineup is skinnier than YouTube TV’s, and local stations are missing in large swaths of the country.

One notable differentiating factor: Hulu with Live TV includes Disney+ and ESPN+ (both ad-supported) in the base price, which makes the comparison a little less severe if you already pay for those services separately. Others, like YouTube TV, charge separately for premium streaming services they may bundle in niche add-ons or free-trial periods.

What You Get With Hulu With Live TV Subscription

Hulu with Live TV offers a strong national selection of channels, local ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC stations in most locations, and the big basics: ESPN, FS1, TNT, and CNN, along with HGTV and FX.

The service also includes an unlimited cloud DVR with fast-forwarding on recordings, which is becoming the norm among virtual cable replacements. Count on two streams at once by default, and add more devices at home or on the road.

Regional sports network “coverage” is a little thin compared to some competitors (especially if you’re concerned with Bally-branded RSNs).

National events on broadcast networks and ESPN are well represented, and ESPN+ brings out-of-market hockey and exclusive studio shows to the mix, but you may still have to turn to a different provider or separate app for local MLB or NBA games, depending on where you live.

Read the Fine Print Before You Sign Up for This Offer

The $64.99 offer is for the ad-supported version of the standard Hulu with Live TV plan. Premium channel add-ons, 4K streaming, and unlimited screens do cost more; network-specific packages will also cost extra. Prices can fluctuate by market because of taxes and, in some areas, surcharges from local stations. The deal is time-sensitive and can change at any time, so make sure to review eligibility and terms during checkout.

If you are returning after a hiatus, make sure that your former subscription is fully canceled and has met the eligibility requirement as previously stated. If you’re trying multiple services, steer clear of overlapping trials and promo periods: You don’t want billing surprises.

Why Prices Keep Rising for Live TV Streaming Bundles

Live TV bundlers face the same fundamental cost pressures as cable — increased carriage fees for broadcast and sports, growing rights agreements with leagues and major events. Analysts at outfits like MoffettNathanson and S&P Global Market Intelligence have long pointed to inflation of sports rights as the prime mover behind recent hikes on both traditional pay TV and streaming bundles.

But even with price increases, the category is still a bright spot in cord cutting. Disney has said it will have more than four million customers for Hulu with Live TV, and Alphabet has told investors that YouTube TV exceeded eight million. Leichtman Research Group found that legacy pay-TV providers shed millions of customers last year and that virtual cable is taking much of the brunt even though it’s priced higher on a per-month basis.

Bottom Line for Hulu With Live TV’s Limited-Time Deal

If you have been thinking about signing up for Hulu with Live TV, the $25 off deal delivers a decent short-term value — especially when taking Disney+ and ESPN+ into account. Just be aware, the price will snap back to $89.99 after three months. Before you commit, compare channel needs, regional sports access, and total add-on costs — and set a reminder to reassess before renewal.