Hulu Black Friday deal expected: 99 cents per month for a year

Hulu’s Black Friday playbook has delivered some of the most aggressive streaming discounts in recent years. After the new promotions, the desire among bargain watchers is straightforward and exact: a 99-cent-per-month deal for the ad-supported plan for 12 months, setting up another season of gains.

Why a 99-cent Hulu Black Friday offer makes sense

Hulu raised the monthly price of its ad-supported tier to $11.99, widening the gap between “list rates” and promotional price points. This gap is not necessarily a drawback for Disney. Executives have stressed the importance of ad-supported tiers on earnings calls, noting they can drive more revenue per subscriber via a combination of subscription fees and ad spend.

The deep discount can make business sense and spur sign-ups and viewing for an ad-supported service with engagement. Antenna analysts have observed that Black Friday regularly fuels the sharpest spikes in streaming subscriptions each year. Though promo cohorts may churn more rapidly, ad-supported economics include levers like add-ons and upsell flows that can convert customers from first trials into longer-term relationships. This gives Hulu a logical counterpart to its headline-stealing offer.

What recent data and past offers tell us about 2024

The 99-cent Hulu offer appeared in both 2023 and 2024 but was only available to new and eligible returning subscribers on the promotional ad-supported plan, spanning a total of 12 months. Competitors decided to be more conservative as their approaches evolved over time. For instance, Peacock moved from $1 per month for a year in 2022 to $1.99 per month for a year in 2023, and then to half a year at $1.99 per month after a price increase.

Across the sector, from Netflix and Disney+ to Max and Apple TV+, list prices have ticked up, often reducing price cuts available on Black Friday. Even with this backdrop, Hulu signaled that it was willing to keep that 99-cent headline active. This is a rare, unambiguously good signal to consumers when streaming prices seem fluid and frantic. Ideally, the terms would be as simple as possible and fulfilled online. In general, the easier the process, the more engaging the proposition. The ideal scenario fills the top of the funnel quickly. Limited-time, seasonal drops tend to favor the headline offer. Upsells are important, but they shouldn’t detract from the simplicity of the 99-cent headline.

Typical terms for Hulu’s Black Friday promotions

Historically applies to the ad-supported plan alone; the ad-free and Live TV tiers are excluded.

Taxes and add-on fees are extra.

Subscription auto-renews at the then-current monthly rate after 12 months unless canceled.

Capacity limits can apply—Hulu has pulled landing pages early when quotas were hit in past holiday events—so get in early.

How a $1.99 fallback could still deliver strong value

If it lands at $1.99, it still works. A $1.99-per-month price for a year would be a standout value given current market conditions. Subscribers could secure a deep catalog of next-day network TV, buzzy originals, and a robust film library for under $24 total. Given broad price inflation across streaming, anything at or under the $2 mark per month would feel like a win for cost-conscious viewers.

Disney+ integration may shape Black Friday strategy

Disney has telegraphed a deeply unified app experience that brings Hulu under the wing of Disney+. While Hulu will still be available as a standalone offering, integration usually reshapes the promotional flow. That means beefier cross-sell prompts, more bundle messaging, and conceivably targeted Black Friday deals that nudge buyers toward multi-service plans. It also means the 99-cent entry point could be even more desirable as a funnel driver if it paves the way for higher-ARPU bundles later on.

Why a simple 99-cent headline could win attention

Nielsen’s streaming viewership data reveals that streaming accounts for more than a third of total TV time in the U.S., with Hulu a consistent top performer. Attention is costly, churn is high, and the discount market is competitive this year. The most consumer-friendly move Hulu can make this Black Friday—if it only picks one—is to reintroduce its 99-cent-per-month offer for the ad-supported tier. It aligns with ad-funded Hulu economics, leverages a proven seasonal reopening program, and helps reset customer perceptions of value with a clear Black Friday headline at 99 cents.