Huawei Watch GT Runner 2 Emerges As Garmin Rival

Runners hunting for a feature‑packed GPS watch that does not torpedo the budget have a new option to consider. The Huawei Watch GT Runner 2 refines the original with smarter design, stronger materials, and marathon‑ready training tools, positioning it as a credible Garmin alternative for athletes who value long battery life and robust health data without premium pricing.

Design and comfort get a pro upgrade with titanium build

The most immediate change is size. Huawei trims the case to 43mm, making the watch noticeably more wearable for smaller wrists while keeping a bright 1.32‑inch AMOLED panel at 466 x 466 resolution. That is paired with a titanium frame and a fiber‑reinforced back, a materials jump you rarely see at this price.

Subtle colorways like Midnight Black and Dusk Blue make it easier to take from track to office, with a brighter Dawn Orange for runners who want something visible at sunrise or dusk. Water protection is similarly pragmatic, with an IP69 rating for high‑pressure jets and 5 ATM resistance for pool sessions.

An ECG sensor joins the typical optical heart rate, SpO2, and skin‑temperature stack, though ECG features may vary by region depending on regulatory approvals. One quirk remains in the controls. The rotating crown scrolls menus, but a lower button confirms selections, and the crown doubles as a start‑stop control during workouts. You learn it, but it is not as intuitive as the one‑crown approach used by Coros or some Garmin models.

GPS and heart rate hold their own in real‑world tests

Huawei touts a revamped 3D floating antenna and multi‑system satellite support including GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS, BDS, and NavIC. The company claims the new antenna improves positioning accuracy by 20% versus the prior model, particularly in signal‑challenged areas such as tunnels or near tall buildings.

In practice, the GT Runner 2 delivers solid tracks on straights but can round tight corners more than a top‑tier Garmin. In a waterfront loop test alongside a Forerunner 965, the Huawei watch stayed close overall but occasionally drifted off paved paths on sharp bends. Heart‑rate tracking proved more competitive. Across steady miles, averages were within a single beat per minute of the Garmin trace, with Huawei smoothing spikes while still capturing intensity changes accurately enough for zone‑based training.

Beyond raw tracking, Huawei leans into coaching and race preparation. The watch supports 100+ activity types and a marathon mode that builds a plan around your current fitness, sleep, and recovery. You can align training to an event date, get adaptive workouts, and receive fueling reminders at preset intervals, a small but meaningful aid for runners still dialing in gels and hydration for 26.2 miles.

Notably, activities now sync natively to Strava, a quality‑of‑life upgrade that removes the third‑party workarounds runners once needed to keep a consolidated training log.

Battery life outlasts daily trainers with long GPS time

A silicon‑carbon cell boosts capacity to 540mAh, helping the smaller case maintain big endurance. Huawei rates the GT Runner 2 for up to two weeks of light use and around 32 hours of continuous GPS recording. In mixed training, charging tends to be a once‑every‑week‑or‑two affair, a stark contrast with mainstream smartwatches that need a nightly top‑up. The magnetic charger restores enough juice in the time it takes to shower and refuel.

Software caveats and availability limits

Here is where the value case blurs. The companion app is not available in major app stores in some regions, so setup may involve TestFlight on iOS or an APK sideload on Android. Huawei Health itself is functional and stable, but the upsell to Health Plus can feel intrusive, with certain watch faces and programs sitting behind paywalls that are not always obvious.

Availability also varies by market. In the US, import hurdles and limited official support mean the watch is best suited to buyers in regions where the brand has full distribution. At a launch price around £349, it undercuts many premium Garmin models while delivering titanium construction, AMOLED, and ECG, but it will not be the cheapest option once you tally potential import costs.

How it compares to Garmin on price, features, and build

On price, the GT Runner 2 lands between Garmin’s value and flagship lines. The Forerunner 165 and Vivoactive 6 are more affordable and offer tight integration with the Garmin ecosystem, reliable app availability, and deeply vetted training metrics. Step up to a Forerunner 965 and you gain industry‑leading multi‑band GPS accuracy and advanced analytics, but you will pay substantially more. Huawei’s pitch is clear. For less than Garmin’s top tier, you get premium build, a vivid display, marathon‑ready coaching, and battery life that rivals pure GPS watches.

Bottom line: a strong value play for endurance runners

If you want an affordable Garmin alternative that looks and lasts like a flagship, the Huawei Watch GT Runner 2 delivers. GPS accuracy is good with occasional corner drift, heart‑rate data is dependable, and the training suite is robust for both new and experienced runners. Just be ready for a less straightforward app setup and regional caveats. For athletes outside restricted markets, it is one of the strongest value plays in performance wearables right now.