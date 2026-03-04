HP Desktop Like New With 512GB SSD Now $130 Off

A near-mint HP M01-F300 desktop just dropped to $369.99, down from $499.99, a 26% discount. The Grade A refurbished mid-tower pairs a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13400 with 12GB of DDR4 memory and a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, and it arrives with a wired keyboard and mouse for true plug-and-play setup.

For under $400, this configuration targets home offices, students, and small businesses that want snappy everyday performance, modern connectivity, and room to grow—without paying new-in-box pricing.

What This HP Desktop Offers for Work, School, and Home

At the heart of the system is Intel’s Core i5-13400, a 10-core, 16-thread chip using a hybrid design (Performance + Efficient cores) with a 2.5GHz base frequency and a 20MB cache. In practical terms, that means brisk multitasking across browsers, office suites, conferencing apps, and light creative work, while Intel Quick Sync accelerates common video tasks like transcoding and streaming.

The 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD is a meaningful quality-of-life upgrade over traditional hard drives, delivering multi-gigabyte-per-second read speeds typical of modern NVMe storage. Expect fast boots, near-instant app launches, and smooth file handling—especially helpful if you juggle large documents, photos, or presentations.

The 12GB of DDR4 memory is likely configured as 8GB + 4GB, which many Intel platforms run in “Flex Mode”: matched portions operate in dual-channel for speed, with the remainder in single-channel. It’s perfectly fine for daily workloads, and there’s a straightforward path to 16GB or 32GB later if you start leaning into heavier multitasking or creative tools.

Windows 11 Home comes preinstalled, bringing modern features like Snap Layouts, improved windowing, and built-in security enhancements such as virtualization-based protections. For families and remote workers, that blend of ease-of-use and hardened-by-default security is a welcome baseline.

Ports, Connectivity, and Everyday Use for Modern Setups

The tower covers the essentials with four USB 3.0 ports and four USB 2.0 ports for peripherals and storage, plus HDMI and VGA for displays. That mix makes dual-monitor setups simple—connect a modern HDMI panel alongside a legacy VGA monitor for spreadsheets, timelines, or extra browser real estate.

Wireless duties are handled by onboard Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.3, which improves connection stability and efficiency and positions the system for modern peripherals and emerging LE Audio features where supported. A gigabit Ethernet jack is on tap for low-latency, hardwired networking—useful for large file transfers or cloud backup windows.

Because a wired keyboard and mouse are included, you can be productive within minutes of unboxing—no extra shopping list required.

Refurbished Grade A Explained: What It Really Means

“Grade A” generally denotes units in near-mint cosmetic condition that have been fully tested and restored to reliable operation, with only minimal signs of prior use. Reputable refurbishers follow standardized checklists for components, thermals, and firmware, and many align to industry frameworks such as R2v3 or e‑Stewards for responsible handling.

Consumer advocacy groups have long noted that refurbished electronics can represent smart value when the seller backs the product with a clear return window and warranty. Before you buy, confirm the warranty length and what it covers, as well as the return policy and whether accessories and original power cords are included (they are in this case).

There’s also an environmental upside. The United Nations’ Global E‑waste Monitor has highlighted that the world generates tens of millions of tons of e‑waste annually. Extending the life of capable hardware through refurbishment reduces embodied carbon and keeps devices in service longer—without compromising everyday performance.

Who Should Consider This Deal and Who Should Skip It

If your day revolves around Office or Google Workspace, dozens of browser tabs, video calls, accounting tools, or light content creation, this HP configuration is a sweet spot. Students get a quiet, dependable tower for research and media projects; small businesses can deploy it for front-office, POS, or kiosk roles without overbuying.

The mid-tower footprint typically leaves room for expansion—think a second SSD or hard drive for local backups, or additional memory as workloads grow. There’s usually a PCIe x16 slot as well, allowing for an entry-level, low-power graphics card down the line, though power-supply limits mean this isn’t a platform for high-end gaming GPUs.

Value Snapshot: How This Price Compares Right Now

At $369.99, this like-new HP M01-F300 undercuts many new desktops with similar 13th Gen Core i5 processors and NVMe storage that often list well north of $400 at major retailers. With 26% off, modern I/O, and Windows 11 included, it’s a pragmatic buy for anyone who wants a fast, reliable PC today—and a little headroom for tomorrow—without stretching the budget.