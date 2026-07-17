How GPS Vehicle Tracking Can Reduce the Risk of Theft

According to data from the Czech police, 1,746 vehicles were stolen in the Czech Republic in 2024. Conventional security features can reduce the likelihood of theft, but if a thief still manages to drive the vehicle away, recovering it without GPS tracking can be very difficult. This article compares different vehicle security options and explains why a GPS car tracker provides the strongest layer of protection.

When Conventional Security Measures Fall Short

Most drivers rely on a combination of an alarm, an immobilizer, and mechanical locks.

How do these security features work, and where do their limitations lie?

An alarm alerts people to a break-in attempt with a loud sound . It may deter a thief, but an experienced offender can disable it within minutes. In addition, frequent false alarms can cause people nearby to stop reacting to the sound.

. It may deter a thief, but an experienced offender can disable it within minutes. In addition, frequent false alarms can cause people nearby to stop reacting to the sound. An immobilizer prevents the vehicle from starting without the correct key or chip . It is effective protection against conventional theft, but thieves can bypass it using modern methods, such as attacks targeting keyless entry systems.

. It is effective protection against conventional theft, but thieves can bypass it using modern methods, such as attacks targeting keyless entry systems. Mechanical steering wheel or gearshift locks are inexpensive and visible. Their main advantage is their deterrent effect. However, an experienced thief can overcome this obstacle as wel

Their shared limitation is that once the vehicle is gone, none of these measures can tell you where it is.

How a GPS Car Tracker Works

A GPS car tracker monitors the vehicle’s location in real time and immediately alerts you to unauthorized engine starts or movement. Because it provides location data, it can also help recover a stolen or missing vehicle.

A GPS car tracker can be installed discreetly in the vehicle, either through the OBD port or a 12V power socket. In both cases, installation is simple and does not require complex fitting. When you sell the vehicle, you can easily move the tracker to another car.

Key Features of GPS Tracking:

You always know where the vehicle is, including its route history.

The system alerts you to any movement or unauthorized engine start.

An identification chip or employee card can prevent unauthorized use of the vehicle entirely.

You can find a detailed explanation of how GPS vehicle tracking works in practice here.

For even stronger protection, a GPS car tracker can be combined with a dashboard camera, which can provide evidence of what happened in the event of theft.

Protection Method Alarm Immobilizer Mechanical Lock GPS Tracker Deterrent effect Yes Yes Yes No Level of security Low Medium Medium High Helps recover the vehicle after theft No No No Yes Real-time movement alerts No No No Yes Installation complexity Medium High Low Low

Table: Comparison of different types of vehicle anti-theft protection

The highest level of protection against vehicle theft is provided by active vehicle recovery systems connected to the services of a private security agency. Because they work with the police, they can help locate a stolen vehicle within just a few hours of the theft. Insurers may also offer discounts for installing active recovery devices, rewarding you for making your vehicle more secure.