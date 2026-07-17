Is AI Badmouthing Your Brand? Check Your AI Reputation to Win More Purchases

Now, there is a common sense: when buyers research products today, they don’t just scroll through standard search results—they ask AI. But what happens if ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, or Perplexity are quietly sending your potential buyers to competitors?

More than basic AI visibility or AI mentions, your AI reputation matters more. In this article, we will explore what LLMs are saying about you and how to improve your AI reputation effectively.

Why Does AI Reputation Matter?

AI is the New Entry for Buyers

A massive shift is occurring where buyers begin their research by asking AI engines for recommendations. If your brand is invisible to AI, you are losing deals before the customer even knows you exist.

Negative AI Mentions Kill Trust Instantly

AI presents its answers with immense authority. If an LLM echoes a single bad review or complains about your customer service, buyers often take it as an objective truth and bounce immediately.

AI Shapes the Ultimate Shortlist

Buyers frequently ask AI to compare competitors (e.g., “Product A vs Product B”). A strong AI reputation ensures you are positioned as the superior choice, while a poor one leaves you off the final buying shortlist entirely.

How to Measure Your AI Reputation?

AI Visibility

This measures how frequently AI engines recognize and bring up your brand when a user prompts them with relevant industry queries, categories, or pain points.

AI Presence

This looks at the depth and accuracy of the information AI holds about you. Do the LLMs understand your core features, or are they confused, offering outdated information, or hallucinating details?

AI Favorability

This assesses the underlying sentiment of the mentions. Are the AI engines actively praising your brand, highlighting your weaknesses, or explicitly recommending a competitor over you?

Kairosy AI – A Worthy Tool to Scan Your AI Reputation

If you are flying blind regarding what AI thinks of you, Kairosy AI is a good solution. It operates as an advanced AI reputation scanner that simulates real buyer questions across major LLMs(ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude and Perplexity), helping you know, track, and ultimately fix the narrative surrounding your brand.

Why Should You Use Kairosy AI Reputation Scanner?

Get Objective AI Feedbacks

The AI search engines you’re using on your own devices know your preferences and search history, which would mislead your insight. Kairosy AI bypasses personal bias to show you the raw, unfiltered truth.

Know Exactly How LLMs Comment on You

Kairosy interrogates the top four AI brains—ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Perplexity—catching every word they say about you, tagging whether it’s love, trash-talk, or an AI picking a rival.

Get Actionable Fix Plans

For every bit of negative feedback, Kairosy traces the gossip back to its source (like a stale review page or a Reddit thread) and hands you a concrete, prioritized move to fix it.

Track and Manage Your AI Presence

You can set monitors to continuously track your AI reputation over time. Kairosy will automatically email you the moment a fresh negative shade or competitor preferences show up in AI answers.

Audit If Your Sites’ AI Ready

Kairosy AI performs an AI readiness audit on your web pages, checking for llms.txt files, schema markup, and crawlability to ensure LLMs can easily ingest your preferred narrative.

How to Get Your AI Reputation Score?

Step 1. Drop Your Site

Simply type your brand name or website URL into the Kairosy AI reputation management tool.

Step 2. Tab to Run the Scan

With a single click, Kairosy AI reputation scanner acts as the buyer, asking ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Perplexity the tough, nosy questions real customers ask.

Step 3. Get Your AI Presence Report

In about 1 minute, you receive a full breakdown including your AI Presence Score, actual AI engine quotes, and a fix plan.

Conclusion

Now, AI heavily dictates consumer choices, leaving your AI narrative to chance is a risk you cannot afford. By tracking your AI visibility, AI presence, and AI favorability, you can take control of your brand’s AI perception.

Don’t let LLMs quietly send your buyers to a rival—head over to Kairosy AI reputation scanner to get your AI reputation score, run a comprehensive report, and start turning AI into your most powerful salesperson. Try it for free now!