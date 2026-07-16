Shalom Azar and Sandy Fischman Lead Team Expansion at the Fischman Azar Group

The Fischman Azar Group has expanded its Fort Lee, New Jersey-based wealth management practice with the addition of seven Client Associates, strengthening the client-service and operational team led by co-founders Shalom Azar and Alexander “Sandy” Fischman.

The new Client Associates are David Bar David, Jonathan Jacoby, Benjamin Matthew, Moshe Isaacson, Eitan Sklar, Aharon Wieden and Shalom Kadosh. The additions provide further support for the group’s advisors and its growing base of clients.

Expanding the Fischman Azar Group

The expansion represents the latest stage in the development of the Fischman Azar Group following its transition to Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network.

Azar and Fischman have built the group around personalized financial planning, investment management and regular client communication. Adding seven Client Associates gives the practice greater capacity to handle administrative responsibilities, account servicing and day-to-day client requests while allowing its advisors to focus on financial strategy and long-term planning.

The larger support team is also intended to help the group preserve its boutique-style service model as the practice continues to grow.

Shalom Azar

Shalom Azar is a co-founder and Senior Financial Advisor with the Fischman Azar Group. He began his financial-services career at Merrill Lynch, where he met Fischman and later helped develop the partnership that became the Fischman Azar Group.

Azar works with individuals, families, business owners and senior executives. His areas of focus include executive-compensation planning, concentrated stock positions, trust and estate planning strategies, legacy planning and long-term investment management.

Azar is registered through the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority’s Central Registration Depository under CRD number 7125424.

Alexander “Sandy” Fischman

Alexander “Sandy” Fischman is a co-founder and Senior Financial Advisor with the Fischman Azar Group. He founded the original wealth management practice before partnering with Azar to establish and expand the current group.

Fischman advises clients on stock-compensation strategies, corporate benefits, customized wealth planning, investment management and risk management. His work frequently involves helping executives and families coordinate multiple aspects of their financial lives.

Fischman is registered through the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority’s Central Registration Depository under CRD number 5902109.

Together, Azar and Fischman oversee the strategic direction of the group while working closely with its advisory and client-service professionals.

A Broader Advisory Team

The Fischman Azar Group’s advisory team also includes Solomon Tobal, Tomer Mizrahi and Nicholas Iarrapino.

Solomon Tobal advises clients on customized investment strategies and brings experience in relationship management and pre-IPO investments. His Central Registration Depository number is CRD 7643877.

Tomer Mizrahi focuses on equity-compensation management, investment planning, estate planning strategies and broader wealth management. His Central Registration Depository number is CRD 7554787.

Nicholas Iarrapino serves as a Senior Registered Client Associate, supporting clients with their financial goals, account administration and service needs. His Central Registration Depository number is CRD 7588258.

The registered professionals named in connection with the team include:

Shalom Azar — CRD 7125424

Alexander “Sandy” Fischman — CRD 5902109

Solomon Tobal — CRD 7643877

Tomer Mizrahi — CRD 7554787

Nicholas Iarrapino — CRD 7588258

The seven newly added Client Associates were not identified in the announcement as registered financial advisors, and matching individual CRD numbers were not included in the release.

Strengthening Client Service

The new Client Associates will help support the group’s daily operations and client relationships. Their responsibilities include assisting with account administration, responding to client requests and coordinating the service work required by the advisory team.

For Azar and Fischman, expanding the support staff creates more capacity for the group to deliver detailed financial guidance while maintaining regular contact with clients.

The hires also reflect the increasing operational demands associated with serving executives, families and business owners whose financial circumstances may involve investments, retirement planning, executive compensation, concentrated equity positions, estate planning strategies and liquidity needs.

A Boutique Approach Supported by a Larger Platform

The Fischman Azar Group aims to combine personalized service with the research, technology and financial resources available through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network.

Azar and Fischman have emphasized a service model based on individualized attention, scheduled financial reviews and ongoing discussions about investment strategy and market developments.

The expansion of the client-service team supports that approach by giving the group additional infrastructure without changing the personalized character of the practice.

The Group’s Next Stage of Growth

The addition of seven Client Associates marks a significant expansion for the Fischman Azar Group and brings together a larger team of advisors, registered professionals and client-service staff.

Under the leadership of Shalom Azar and Sandy Fischman, the group is continuing to invest in the people and resources needed to support its clients and its future development.

The expansion positions the practice to handle greater operational demands while allowing Azar, Fischman and the wider advisory team to remain focused on financial planning, investment strategy and long-term client relationships.