Honor Readies Humanoid Robot For MWC Reveal

Honor is preparing a showstopper for Barcelona that isn’t a phone. The company has begun teasing a full-size humanoid robot for the Mobile World Congress stage, signaling a push from software-centric AI toward embodied intelligence that can see, move, and operate around people.

A short video posted on the company’s official social channels shows a matte-black biped with a head-mounted camera and a luminous strip across its chest. The robot’s fluid joint movements and human-scale proportions suggest a design intended for personal assistance or service settings rather than factory floors.

A Strategic Pivot From Phones To Embodied AI

Honor has spent the past few product cycles infusing phones, tablets, and PCs with on-device AI for imaging, voice, and productivity. A humanoid shifts that narrative from pixels to presence. It also plays to the company’s strengths: camera systems for perception, efficient thermal and power design, and mature supply chains for compact, high-reliability components.

The move arrives amid a broader rush to embodied AI. Tesla has paraded Optimus prototypes folding clothes, Agility Robotics is piloting its Digit biped with large retailers, and Figure AI recently raised $675 million from a roster that includes OpenAI, Microsoft, and Nvidia. Xiaomi has also demonstrated CyberOne, underscoring that consumer electronics brands see a role in this category. Honor’s entry positions it among the first major phone makers to treat humanoids as a serious product track rather than a lab demo.

What The Teaser Reveals About Honor’s Humanoid Robot

The head-mounted camera and front-facing sensor array likely combine RGB and depth data for mapping and obstacle avoidance, enabling techniques like visual SLAM to understand rooms, furniture, and human movement. The glowing chest strip could double as a human-robot interface, conveying state and intent—similar to the way smart speakers use light to signal actions.

Joint articulation appears smooth rather than high-torque and rigid, a telltale sign of a platform geared toward safe human interaction and navigation on varied indoor surfaces. That points to service tasks: guided assistance in public spaces, light delivery, or telepresence—use cases where mobility, awareness, and trust matter more than industrial payloads.

Under the shell, expect a heterogeneous compute stack: dedicated AI accelerators for perception and language, CPUs for planning, and real-time controllers for balance and gait. Even if Honor keeps silicon details quiet, today’s embodied AI stacks commonly blend large-language-model reasoning with task planners and vision-language models—an approach designed to make robots follow natural instructions while respecting safety boundaries.

Why A Phone Brand Wants To Build A Humanoid Robot

Strategically, a humanoid robot gives Honor a marquee AI story that extends beyond camera tricks and chat features. It also diversifies hardware bets at a time when premium phones face longer replacement cycles. Analysts at MarketsandMarkets and Grand View Research forecast rapid expansion in humanoid and service robotics, with some estimates projecting CAGR above 50% this decade as costs fall and autonomy improves.

There’s also a platform play. A robot that understands spaces, faces, and voices can act as a mobile node in an ecosystem that spans phones, PCs, and connected home devices. Honor has already teased a Robot Phone with a gimbal-style camera—an intriguing hint that the company sees stabilized, perception-rich imaging as a throughline across form factors.

What To Expect On Stage At Mobile World Congress

Honor says the humanoid will appear alongside its Robot Phone concept and more traditional hardware, including the Magic V6 foldable, MagicPad 4, and MagicBook Pro 14. That lineup frames a single message: AI that spans the pocket, the desk, and now the physical world.

Key questions for the reveal:

Will we see autonomous walking through a dynamic crowd, grasping and object handoff, or natural-language tasking without a safety tether?

How transparent will Honor be about battery life, charge time, and fall detection?

And just as important, what’s the developer story—SDKs, simulation tools, and a timeline for pilot programs?

If the demo’s as confident as the teaser, Honor could carve out an early reputation in consumer-facing humanoids. The real test will be moving from slick stage choreography to durable, everyday utility. But for a company best known for sleek slabs of glass and silicon, putting a walking robot on the MWC floor is a clear sign it wants to compete in the next era of AI—one with feet on the ground.