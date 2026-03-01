Honor Launches Magic V6 Slimmest Big Battery Foldable

Honor has unveiled the Magic V6, a book-style foldable that pairs a remarkably slim folded profile with the largest battery capacity yet in its class. The headline stats are hard to ignore: an 8.75mm thickness when closed, a 6,660mAh silicon-carbon battery, IP68 and IP69 protection, and Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 platform with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage as standard.

Design and durability take center stage in Magic V6

At 8.75mm thick when shut and 219g, the Magic V6 is the slimmest folded book-style foldable among major brands, pushing portability into slab-phone territory. The chassis blends a suede-like red rear finish with a gold-toned frame, joined by gold, black, and white options for broader appeal.

Durability is a standout. The phone carries both IP68 and IP69 ratings, meaning it’s dust-tight, resistant to immersion, and tested against high-pressure, high-temperature water jets under IEC 60529 protocols. That combination is rare in foldables and signals confidence in hinge sealing and overall engineering.

Biggest foldable battery goes silicon-carbon

The 6,660mAh pack is not just big; it’s built on silicon-carbon chemistry, which raises energy density versus conventional graphite-dominant cells. Honor has been iterating on this approach since its flagship slab phones, using the tech to deliver more watt-hours without bloating thickness. Industry analyses from battery makers and academics have long highlighted silicon-blended anodes as a key step toward higher capacity per volume, and the Magic V6 is a practical showcase of that theory.

Charging is similarly muscular: 80W wired and 66W wireless. For a foldable, those figures rank among the most aggressive on the market. In real terms, this should translate to meaningful top-ups during short breaks, easing range anxiety that has dogged big-screen devices. Analysts at Counterpoint Research and DSCC have consistently flagged battery life and bulk as core adoption hurdles for foldables; the Magic V6 addresses both in one swing.

Displays built for work and play across both screens

Honor equips the Magic V6 with a 7.95-inch inner display and a 6.52-inch cover screen. Both are LTPO panels that can step smoothly up to 120Hz, optimizing fluidity while conserving power during static content. Stylus input is supported on the large canvas, a boon for note-takers and sketchers who want tablet-like utility without carrying a second device.

Early hands-on impressions point to a subdued crease, an increasingly important differentiator as premium buyers expect a seamless canvas. Paired with the thin folded profile, the V6 reads less like a compromise and more like a true phone-plus-tablet hybrid in the pocket.

Flagship silicon and versatile cameras on board

Under the hood, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 drives performance, backed by 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage. Expect strong on-device AI and gaming chops, as well as efficient multitasking when juggling split-screen apps on the inner display.

The rear camera stack includes a 50MP main, a 64MP 3x telephoto, and a 50MP ultrawide. Both the inner and cover screens host 20MP selfie cameras. While some rivals chase headline-grabbing 200MP sensors, Honor appears to be betting on balanced optics and computational photography—an approach that, in recent generations, has often produced more consistent results across focal lengths.

Why this launch matters for the foldable market

Foldables are trending thinner and lighter, but battery life has not always kept pace. By landing the slimmest folded profile alongside the biggest battery capacity in a mainstream book-style foldable, the Magic V6 resets expectations for the category. It also challenges incumbents on protection, with IP69 standing out in a field where water and dust ratings have been conservative.

For power users, the formula is straightforward: all-day endurance, fast top-ups, pen support, and flagship performance wrapped in a chassis that doesn’t demand pocket concessions. For the broader market, it signals that the era of making trade-offs just to get a big foldable screen may be closing.

Availability outlook, regions, and global rollout

Honor says the Magic V6 will debut in China first, with a wider global rollout planned afterward. Pricing and regional configurations will determine how aggressively it competes against the latest models from Samsung and other Android players, but on paper, the V6’s mix of thinness, battery tech, and durability has the makings of a new benchmark.