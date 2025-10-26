Home Depot Puts 12 Foot Skeleton On Sale For First Time

The viral 12-foot skeleton lawn icon, finally on sale. Home Depot has cut its towering “Skelly” to $149.98, a steep 50% discount from its regular $299 sticker — marking the deepest true markdown on the cult-favorite prop that we’ve had a chance to see yet. There’s a catch: it’s an in-store exclusive and dependent on local stock, with no reservations or shipping options.

That won’t stop the most dedicated of fans. Since launching as an experiment in the company’s seasonal collection and becoming a phenomenon, the 12-foot skeleton has continually sold out, prompted floods of social posts and memes, and led to neighborhood arms races over who could erect the largest front-yard display. Retail analysts have held it up as a shining example of how an offbeat seasonal item can evolve into a brand-defining franchise.

On the product page, shoppers can search for local stock using the tool “Check Nearby Stores,” but availability turns over rapidly when stores consolidate displays and process returns. Because there are no advance pickups available, the only way to secure a 50% pickup price is to find it on a shelf and buy it right then.

Historically, Skelly has not had to get discounts to move. The prop’s annual sellouts, sustained social buzz and secondary-market demand have also seen it stick to full price season after season. In peak years, listings on major resale sites regularly soared far over MSRP — a surprising trajectory for a mass-market yard decoration.

The larger Halloween context is also part of what explains the madness. The National Retail Federation announced a record $12.2 billion in Halloween spending last year, and home decorating was one of the fastest-growing categories as households transformed front yards into full-scale productions. On Google Trends, “12-foot skeleton” spikes in search interest every early fall like clockwork, a demand signal almost never eclipsed even when new props join the fray.

Within that context, a 50% price reduction on the category’s signature piece is extremely odd — especially not even halfway through the season. It indicates that stores are moving remaining units swiftly, and that value-strapped buyers have a small window to act.

Where To Find Skelly In Your Local Home Depot Stores

Expand your radius. Inventory can vary widely from one town a few miles away to another. By looking at more than one store, you will increase your chances.

Go early and request “top stock.” Stores typically keep their big seasonal boxes up on overhead racks — an associate can tell you if those unopened units are above the aisle or out in the garden center.

Keep an eye on returns and transfers. Late-season returns or inter-store transfers occasionally put a unit back on the floor without notice.

Be ready to buy. The early sales have been all sellouts, and there’s not a free seat in the house. If you catch it at $149.98, don’t expect it to be there later in the day.

The 12-foot skeleton comes in a big, heavy box that usually takes two people to lift without any trouble. Most buyers carry it on a pickup, minivan or midsize S.U.V. with the seats folded down; a compact car is a stretch, a gamble at best. Make plans for space, and bring tie-downs if you’re going to be using an open bed.

Two adults are recommended for proper assembly, which takes approximately 45 minutes to an hour. The sections of the frame snap together, the ribcage and skull pop onto a center pole, and then that cool moving LifeEyes feature simply plugs in with one cable. Ground stakes are provided, though many owners also add sandbags or guy lines for wind protection. Bring it down if gusts increase, rather than risk damage.

Storage is the unglamorous part. The skeleton disassembles, but you’ll still need a clean, dry place with sufficient space for the bin or stacked tubs (label as appropriate; bristles down to keep everything in condition). More experienced decorators keep the torso and skull in padded bags to save its finish and electronics for next season.

If It’s Gone, Alternatives Are Cheap And Deliverable

If you can’t find what you’re looking for, there are a handful of other jumbo-sized props from the same lines that are on sale at half off and also available for delivery. Standout items include oversized “Grave and Bones” creatures, animated dragons and wyverns, and an LED megalodon that stretches several feet — crowd-pleasing centerpieces that are a steal when their prices are slashed.

The bottom line: a bona fide half-off deal on the headline-stealing 12-foot skeleton is scarce enough to seem newsworthy in Halloween land. If you’ve been waiting years to be part of the towering-bones club, now’s your chance — so long as you snag one before that final carton leaves the garden center.