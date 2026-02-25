Hisense 100-Inch TV Sale Cuts Price Up to 25%

A blockbuster big-screen deal just landed on one of the most popular value-performance TVs: the 100-inch Hisense Class U8 QLED 4K TV is now marked down to about $2,997.96, roughly 25% off its $3,997.99 list price. That’s a savings of just over $1,000 on a truly wall-filling display, pushing 100-inch living room viewing from dream territory into reach for more households.

Why This 100-Inch TV Deal Stands Out Right Now

Hisense’s U8 series has built a following by bundling premium features—quantum dot color, robust local dimming, and top-tier HDR formats—at aggressive prices. Scaling those strengths to 100 inches is where this discount shines: at under $3,000, you get a massive panel with QLED color volume, full-array local dimming, and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ that can anchor a home theater without the light-control headaches of a projector.

Hisense rates this 100-inch U8 for extremely high peak brightness and equips it with an anti-reflection layer to tame daytime glare. The brand also touts a high-refresh gaming mode up to 165Hz alongside HDMI 2.1 features like Variable Refresh Rate and Auto Low Latency Mode. In short, it’s built to handle movies, sports, and next-gen consoles at scale.

Picture and gaming performance on the 100-inch Hisense U8

Independent testing from outlets such as RTINGS and Consumer Reports has consistently praised the U8 line for punchy HDR, strong native contrast, and impressive local dimming for the price class. On a 100-inch canvas, those strengths translate into searing highlights, saturated colors, and better shadow detail than you’d expect from a set that undercuts many competitors by thousands.

Gamers get the big-screen immersion they crave with 4K at high frame rates, VRR to smooth out fluctuations, and input lag that multiple reviews have measured in the sub-15 ms range in Game Mode. That combo is rare at this size and price, making this U8 a legitimate alternative to far pricier large-format displays for console and PC players.

Is a 100-inch TV right for your room and seating setup

A 100-inch 16:9 TV measures roughly 87 inches wide and 49 inches tall. For 4K, common recommendations from THX and SMPTE suggest a seating distance of about 6.5 to 10 feet to balance immersion and clarity. If your couch is in that range and you have a wall that can accommodate the width, the experience is transformative—especially for sports and cinema.

Installation matters at this scale. The set weighs well over 100 pounds unboxed, so planning for a sturdy stand or a properly rated VESA wall mount is essential. Notably, Amazon’s professional wall-mounting add-on is also discounted to about $115.99 from a typical $239.99, covering removal of your old TV, new installation, and setup checks for soundbars and game consoles. For many buyers, that service is worth it purely for the logistics and peace of mind.

How the price stacks up against 98–100-inch competitors

At around $3,000, the 100-inch Hisense U8 dramatically undercuts most 98–100-inch rivals from premium brands. For context, 98-inch mid-tier LED models from Samsung and Sony frequently list in the $4,000 to $8,000 range depending on series and season. Ultra-short-throw projectors like Hisense’s own triple-laser systems can match the size, but once you add a quality ambient light-rejecting screen and address room lighting, the total cost often exceeds this deal while still trailing a bright LED TV for daytime sports.

The math is straightforward: if you’ve been waiting for a true theater-scale screen without the projector compromises, knocking up to 25% off a 100-inch TV with strong HDR, robust gaming chops, and smart TV convenience is the kind of window that rarely stays open for long.

Bottom line: should you buy this 100-inch Hisense U8 now

This 100-inch Hisense U8 deal pairs outsized screen real estate with performance bona fides and real savings—more than $1,000 off—bringing a flagship-size experience into a price band that used to top out at 85 inches. Measure your wall, check your seating distance, and decide whether to bundle the discounted pro install. If the fit is right, this is one of the most compelling big-screen buys of the moment.