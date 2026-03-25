Heated Rivalry Soundtrack Comes To Vinyl And CD

The breakout soundtrack to the hockey drama Heated Rivalry is getting a physical release, with Milan Records set to press the music on CD and vinyl in multiple variants. The label’s rollout includes collector-minded packaging, wide retail availability for one edition, and an online-exclusive variant, confirming the show’s musical moment is moving from playlists to shelves.

Formats, variants, and packaging details revealed

The CD edition is a completist’s pick: it includes the full 34-track original score alongside 11 season-one needle drops. That set features Wet Leg’s “Mange Tout,” t.A.T.u.’s “All the Things She Said,” a club-driven cover of the same by producer Harrison, and a previously unreleased bonus cut, “One Soul (Cottage Mix),” from series composer Peter Peter.

Vinyl collectors get a curated 18-track selection from the score across two LPs, paired with show art upgrades. Every format ships with a double-sided poster and liner notes from showrunner Jacob Tierney. The vinyl packages add double-sided printed sleeves and two trading cards—small touches that tend to drive aftermarket interest when a series finds a fervent fandom.

Two colorways are planned. The Montreal vs. Boston Edition leans into the on-ice rivalry with split-color LPs in red/blue and black/yellow, nodding to the fictional teams at the heart of the story. The Icy Inferno variant opts for clean translucence with two clear LPs. The Montreal vs. Boston Edition and the CD will be stocked by major retailers and indie shops, while Icy Inferno will be offered directly by Milan Records and Sony Music Canada.

According to Billboard and Milan Records, preorders open through the label with listings rolling out at 12:01 a.m. ET. Milan has already told fans not to scramble: the label’s FAQ notes that preorder stock will not be capped during the initial window, which should ease the usual rush associated with buzzy TV soundtrack drops.

Shipping is scheduled to begin the same day the album hits streaming and digital storefronts, streamlining release-day access whether you want to spin wax, slot a CD, or queue it up on your phone.

Pricing outlook and what buyers should expect to pay

Official pricing has not been posted yet, but recent double-LP soundtrack releases from major labels and specialty imprints typically land between $35 and $45 in the U.S., depending on packaging and exclusivity. Standard two-disc CDs for contemporary scores usually sit in the $15 to $20 range. Given the upgraded inserts, trading cards, and variant color pressings, expect the vinyl to trend toward the upper end of that band while the CD remains comparatively affordable for fans who want the complete 34-track score.

If you’re budgeting, keep in mind that specialty colorways sometimes carry a small premium at retail, and region-exclusive variants can sell through quickly and command higher resale prices. That said, Milan’s assurance of plentiful preorder supply should help stabilize first-run costs.

Why this physical release matters for the fandom

Heated Rivalry’s music became part of the show’s identity as much as the illicit locker-room glances—an unusual feat for a first-season series. Locking in a physical edition gives that identity a collectible form and extends the show’s cultural footprint beyond streaming. It’s also squarely in step with physical media’s resurgence: RIAA reports show vinyl revenue growing for several consecutive years, and Luminate’s year-end data recorded the format’s highest U.S. unit tally in decades, underscoring demand for premium, tangible releases tied to beloved franchises.

Context matters here: the CD’s exhaustive tracklist caters to score aficionados, while the vinyl’s focused curation and art-forward packaging serve display-minded collectors. The dual approach mirrors what’s worked for recent TV OSTs, where one format aims for completeness and the other aims for presence on the turntable and the shelf.

How to decide which edition to buy based on priorities

Choose the CD if you want every cue from the season and value the music over the format’s collectibility.

Opt for the Montreal vs. Boston Edition if wide retail availability and team-themed colors speak to you.

Go Icy Inferno if you prefer a cleaner aesthetic and don’t mind ordering directly from the label’s channels.

In all cases, the shared poster and liner notes by Jacob Tierney add context that digital can’t replicate, while the vinyl-only trading cards sweeten the deal for superfans.

Bottom line: with two thoughtfully differentiated vinyl variants, a comprehensive CD, and synchronized digital, the Heated Rivalry soundtrack is positioned to satisfy both casual listeners and serious collectors the moment it drops.