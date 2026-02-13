HBO Max Rolls Out Like Water for Chocolate, Neighbors, Glitterball

HBO Max is leaning into romance, real-life intrigue, and neighborly drama with a trio of buzzy arrivals: the final season of the Spanish-language drama Like Water for Chocolate, A24’s six-part docuseries Neighbors, and the murder investigation deep dive, Murder In Glitterball City. It’s a mix that smartly pairs prestige storytelling with compulsive true-crime and observational nonfiction.

Like Water for Chocolate Stirs Romance and Ritual

Like Water for Chocolate returns for its second and final season, expanding Laura Esquivel’s beloved tale of love, duty, and culinary magic into a sweeping period saga. With Irene Azuela, Azul Guaita, and Andrés Baida anchoring the ensemble, the series doubles down on the novel’s sensory power—where food becomes a conduit for repressed emotion and forbidden desire.

The original 1992 film became a landmark international hit and winner of multiple Ariel Awards, and the serialized format takes full advantage of long-form storytelling to deepen character arcs and familial tensions. Expect painterly cinematography, meticulous costuming, and a romantic throughline that plays like classic melodrama shot through with magical realism. The show’s strong word of mouth—reflected in early user scores such as a 7.5/10 on IMDb—suggests this closing chapter could be its most talked-about yet.

Neighbors From A24 Finds the Drama Next Door

Neighbors, a six-episode docuseries from directors Dylan Redford and Harrison Fishman, turns the spotlight on the frictions we pretend not to notice—the boundary disputes, noise complaints, and lawn wars that say more about us than we’d like to admit. Shot over two years across multiple American towns, the series captures small-scale clashes that spiral into something darker, funnier, and more revealing about community.

The project marks another notable collaboration between HBO and A24, whose film pipeline deal has already bolstered Max’s movie shelf with auteur-driven hits. The bet here is clear: elevate everyday conflict with cinematic polish and wry humor, giving nonfiction fans something fresh that sits between character study and social anthropology.

Murder In Glitterball City Unspools a Southern Gothic

From acclaimed documentary veterans Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, Murder In Glitterball City digs into the killing of James Carroll, whose body was discovered in the wine cellar of a Victorian mansion in Louisville. As investigators probe the suspects—each pointing at the other—the series teases a lattice of secrets, status games, and performative glamour that turns the case into a true Southern Gothic.

HBO’s pedigree in documentary storytelling remains a selling point; the brand has consistently earned top awards recognition for nonfiction. And audience appetite is firmly there: Nielsen’s streaming research has shown true crime to be among the most consistently watched documentary subgenres, underscoring why prestige productions like this continue to anchor weekly watchlists.

Also New on HBO Max This Week: Returning Favorites and More

Rounding out the lineup are broadcaster favorites and unscripted staples that keep Max’s library humming. Highlights include:

New volumes of House Hunters

Returns of Naked and Afraid and Unexpected

The latest Tournament of Champions Qualifiers from Food Network

A fresh season of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

That balance matters. Nielsen’s The Gauge has consistently found that acquired and library programming accounts for over 80% of streaming minutes, so familiar franchises arriving weekly help sustain engagement between splashier originals.

This week’s slate threads a savvy needle: a lush Spanish-language romance for date-night viewing, a wry A24 docuseries built for shareable clips and discussion, and a stylish true-crime investigation for weekend binges. It’s a programming trio designed to capture different moods without diluting brand identity.

There’s a strategic audience play, too. With U.S. Hispanics comprising roughly 19% of the population per the Census Bureau, Spanish-language originals like Like Water for Chocolate expand Max’s reach and retention potential. Meanwhile, A24’s track record of critical hits continues to differentiate the platform for viewers who follow creators as much as genres.

The net result is a week that looks both premium and populist: a prestige romance closing strong, a docuseries that reframes everyday life as theater, and a murder case with glossy craft and real stakes. If you’re building a queue, start with Chocolate, sample a couple of Neighbors, then clear a night for Glitterball—each one scratches a different itch, and together they make Max’s carousel hard to scroll past.