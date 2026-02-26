HBO Max Expands Password Sharing Crackdown

HBO Max is tightening the screws on password sharing, with Warner Bros. Discovery signaling a broader and tougher enforcement push that will stretch into 2026. The company confirmed on an earnings call that its anti-sharing program is moving beyond early trials and will scale across more markets as the platform grows.

What Warner Bros. Discovery Announced About Enforcement

Executives said the crackdown, which began in the US last year, will expand globally as HBO Max rolls into new territories, including planned launches in the UK and Ireland. JB Perrette, who oversees streaming at Warner Bros. Discovery, described the initiative as still in the early innings but accelerating as the company brings consistent rules and technology to more regions.

In a move mirroring an industry shift led by Netflix, Warner Bros. Discovery also plans to stop reporting standalone subscriber numbers for HBO Max. Instead, leadership emphasized performance metrics like engagement, profitability, and revenue. Even so, the company has guided to a major growth milestone, projecting it can reach roughly 150 million streaming subscribers across its services by year’s end.

How the HBO Max password sharing crackdown will work

HBO Max is steering frequent sharers toward a paid alternative: subscribers can add access for someone outside their household for $7.99 a month. That add-on is designed to capture value from viewers who don’t live under the same roof while keeping the core plan’s terms clear.

Expect enforcement to rely on the now-familiar playbook used across streaming: device and IP checks, home-network verification, and prompts to confirm a primary household. Travelers should still be able to use their accounts for limited periods, but regular use from another address will likely trigger warnings, temporary blocks, or upsell prompts to the out-of-household option.

Why the crackdown is happening now and what it signals

The business case is straightforward. Password sharing blurs the line between paying and non-paying viewers, suppressing average revenue per user. Netflix’s high-profile clampdown offers a compelling precedent: US sign-ups spiked to their highest level in years during the first days of enforcement, according to data firm Antenna, and Netflix closed the year with record net additions, adding approximately 29.5 million subscribers globally. That outcome has emboldened other streamers to follow suit.

Analysts at firms like Ampere Analysis and MoffettNathanson have noted that sustained growth now depends less on splashy originals alone and more on pricing discipline, smarter bundles, and reducing unpaid usage. Disney has also been rolling out its own anti-sharing steps across Disney+ and Hulu. For Warner Bros. Discovery, the pivot away from reporting raw subscriber counts underscores a broader focus: stabilizing margins, lifting engagement among paying users, and nudging freeloaders into legitimate plans.

If you’re sharing an HBO Max login outside your home, you may soon see prompts to set a primary household, verify devices, or transfer a profile to a new paid account. Continued out-of-home use could lead to playback restrictions until the account is brought into compliance or the $7.99 out-of-household add-on is activated.

To avoid headaches, account holders should review who has access, remove unknown devices, and ensure two-factor authentication is enabled. Families under one roof—using the same home network—shouldn’t notice major changes, aside from occasional revalidation if devices are frequently used in different locations.

The bottom line for HBO Max users amid stricter sharing

HBO Max is preparing a broader, tougher stance on password sharing, pairing enforcement tech with a clear paid path for out-of-household viewers. The strategy follows a proven industry pattern: reduce leakage, convert sharers, and measure success by engagement and revenue rather than headline subscriber tallies. For users, the message is simple—set a legitimate household, expect verification, and be ready to pay for extra viewers who live elsewhere.