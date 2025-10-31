HBO Max adds I Love LA and Alex Rodriguez doc

Max is flipping the calendar with an LA-born comedy, a candid Alex Rodriguez docuseries, and a selfie-era history lesson.

The streamer’s early November slate centers on I Love LA from Rachel Sennott, Alex vs A-Rod from Religion of Sports, and a Julien Temple portrait of jet-set photographer and proto-selfie pioneer Jean “Johnny” Pigozzi, with a deep library drop to match.

I Love LA puts Gen Z ambition under the California sun

Created by and starring Rachel Sennott, I Love LA moves the “make it or fake it” comedy of manners from New York walk-ups to Los Angeles sublets, following zoomers in pursuit of clout, coin, and creative validation. Sennott’s deadpan timing and Odessa A’zion’s chaotic charm give the series bite, while the show’s Instagram-native sensibility captures how real friendships blur with branding. HBO’s lineage of generation-defining comedies is well documented, from Girls to Insecure, and I Love LA aims squarely at that mantle.

Alex vs A-Rod reexamines a scandal that shook baseball

Alex vs A-Rod premieres from directors Gotham Chopra and Erik LeDrew and explores the ascent, disintegration, and reclamation of one of MLB’s most questionable figures. The three-part series dives back into the 2013 PED scandal that resulted in Rodriguez’s record-breaking suspension, reconsidering public opinion as the shortstop-turned-third baseman became a media mogul and business magnate. Religion of Sports, the company behind the project, has made a habit of pussyfooting into the spotlight through a back door, turning the mythmaking of athletes into human-scale characters. Moreover, it is a clever bit of counterprogramming, since interest in baseball narratives generally takes off ahead of the playoffs, and sports documentaries have always overachieved in completion rates compared to live highlights.

Julien Temple profiles proto-selfie pioneer Johnny Pigozzi

The new film by Julien Temple is a portrait of Jean “Johnny” Pigozzi, who between the 1970s and ’80s took photos of himself with celebrities and villains. Temple lines up the technology by making it a film of Pigozzi in comparison to the selfie explosion. In the selfie era, most mobile cameras face backward, but more than a decade ago he took these photos with a large-format camera, so it makes sense to make a movie by taking a picture and comparing it with the experience from that shot in the selfie era.

Max unveils a packed November slate and library drop

November opens with a massive film injection. On November 1, the first stream of holiday go-tos like Elf, The Polar Express, and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation rushes the queue, along with horror staple The Devil’s Rejects and classic noirs The Postman Always Rings Twice and Out of the Past. It’s a horizon scan designed to keep homes sampling even as co-viewing takes over.

November 2: I Love LA Season 1, Past Lives—the most famous romance of 2023—and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes

November 3: Temple’s Pigozzi documentary under the cheeky title I Am Curious Johnny

November 6: Alex vs A-Rod, A Man Called Otto, and fresh pots of culinary competitions

Max is using a grim remix of an old-school flywheel: buzzy new series spark shared time, authoritative docs return social prestige, and a wide library tops total time spent. Streamers have beaten total TV share since 2022 according to The Gauge, and platforms that compete for seasonal watching hold engagement longer. If you’re planning to watch-list, start with I Love LA for working knowledge, cue Temple’s Pigozzi film for a tight 90-minute pop-cultural rewind, and save Alex vs A-Rod for a monotonic three-night binge. Most plates move like that across Max: discovery, deep speculation, and a docuseries you’ll never be ashamed of knowing too much about.