Hasselblad Camera Kit Adds DSLR Feel To Phones

The latest co-branded camera kit from Hasselblad for the OPPO Find X9 Pro not only delivers better images but also revolutionizes the way a phone feels when used as a camera.

By pairing a teleconverter that pushes optical reach to around 230mm with a magnetic grip that makes room for a physical shutter button, an aramid fiber case, and a dedicated ring light, this system leans heavily into DSLR-style ergonomics and optics — without giving up the computational smarts that make your modern smartphone such a jack-of-all-trades.

Why This Kit Is Important For Mobile Shooters

Smartphones are great at wide and normal focal lengths, but long-reach telephoto and comfortable handling are where physics starts to really sink its teeth in. For the most part, phones today rely on digital zoom (which crops detail) or iterations on tiny folded-periscope optics that don’t work all that well in low light. By including purpose-built optics and a camera-like grip, this kit addresses two of mobile photography’s biggest production bottlenecks at one time: optical reach and shot stability.

Optical Reach Without the Digital Trade-Off

The standout is the Hasselblad-branded teleconverter made for use with the Find X9 Pro’s 200MP, 70mm-equivalent periscope camera. According to OPPO, the adapter is a native 3.28x tele, which makes it effectively a ~9.6x view, or something like a 230mm full-frame equivalent. That makes true long-lens framing — think stage shows, urban streetscapes, or wildlife — accessible without a need for aggressive digital crops.

Perhaps most importantly, the system comes with a quick-release mount that locks the lens to a magnetic case. You can snap the teleconverter on when you need extra zoom and just as quickly remove it when you want to go back to using your normal or ultrawide cameras. A lens stand also allows easy tripod mounting, which is necessary at 230mm, where even the slightest hand movement could soften an image. It’s a caring, photographer-first design touch.

Real Camera-Style Ergonomics For Better Handling

All of that comes together with the magnetic grip and hardware shutter button. It has its own battery, and its ring (like the MagSafe one) attaches to the case, altering the feel of using the phone to something more closely resembling that of a compact ILC. The grip even promotes a two-handed hold that is more stable and places the buttons in closer reach — basic ergonomics that counteract blur from your shaky hand at slower shutter speeds or longer focal lengths.

Haptics and physical controls matter. When you multiply those stabilization gains (which researchers and industry organizations like CIPA often enumerate using “stops”), what you feel daily is the confidence to half-press, recompose, shoot deliberately. A tactile shutter button and a wrist or shoulder strap add to your keeper rate more than spec sheets would have you believe, especially when shooting at the equivalent of 230mm.

Lighting That Goes Beyond a Standard Phone Flash

OPPO’s Small Light Ring, also branded Hasselblad, is optimized for real-world use. It features a 3000K to 9000K tunable color temperature range and up to 3.6W continuous lighting for fill. That range allows you to match warm indoor or cool daylight without the muddy color casts that plague single-temperature LEDs.

The flash can fire up to 700 on/off bursts, a useful spec for street portraits, tabletop product shots, or macro. It even snaps onto the same magnetic system as the grip for a modular, cord-free installation. For creators, that means quicker setups and more consistent skin tones than a naked phone flash can offer.

A New Take on Phone Lenses With Solid Alignment

Clip-on optics from accessory makers like Moment and ShiftCam have helped to prop up mobile photography for years, but precise alignment, vignetting, and device-to-device variation remain persistent problems. With a teleconverter that’s designed to work only with this periscope module and is locked into place by a solidly attached mount, such alignment issues are eliminated, retaining image quality at the sensor’s sweet spot.

We’ve seen ambitious experiments in this area before, from the Sony QX lens-style cameras to concept devices that make use of a full-size lens mount. What’s unique in this instance is the counterbalance: the optics, handle, lighting, and software pipeline are tuned for one phone family, with Hasselblad’s color science and pro modes right there on the device side. It’s not a standalone accessory. It’s an ecosystem approach.

Situations in the Real World Where It Excels

At ~230mm equivalent, you can fill the frame with faces in a crowd from offstage, pull details out of architectural shots across a road, or grab candids without coming too close to be noticed. Match that with a grip and strap, and you’ll be able to last through longer shooting sessions — something event and doc shooters will surely appreciate.

The ring light provides polish for creator workflows — imagine standard product reels, fast-food shoots, or handheld macro where steady, close-in illumination is what brings fine texture to light. You can start small and keep adding on since the setup is modular.

Early Takeaways and What We Don’t Know Yet

Details on international pricing and when it will be available elsewhere are still to come, as is how we’ll be able to test the teleconverter for its impact on exposure, edge sharpness, and focus performance on the periscope’s 200MP module. It’s also worth mentioning that while the magnetic grip should work with other magnet-equipped phones, the teleconverter is designed specifically for the Find X9 Pro’s telephoto camera.

Still, the whole thing is one of the most convincing attempts yet to combine optical reach and tactile handling with controlled lighting in a smartphone system. If you ever find yourself wishing your phone felt and framed like a compact DSLR (and weren’t carrying one), this Hasselblad kit is uncomfortably close to the mark.