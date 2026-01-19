Handling Personal Injury Implications of Breast Implants

The legal headaches that follow a breast implant medical procedure gone wrong are not something anyone should desire. If you or someone you care about has suffered injury or complications due to breast implants, you are not alone. With thousands of women nationwide opting for breast augmentation every year, Texas has seen its fair share of implant-related injuries. Unfortunately, it can involve ruptures, capsular contracture, infections, or more serious health conditions like Breast Implant-Associated Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma.

So, what do you do when something that was supposed to boost confidence ends up damaging your health or well-being? This article provides details on how to handle the personal injury implications of breast implants.

Understanding the Legal Roots: When Cosmetic Turns Catastrophic

“Breast implant injuries fall into a legal grey zone that combines both product liability law and medical malpractice,” says Dr. Olivier Deigni of Deigni Plastic Surgery. In Texas, personal injury claims involving medical devices, such as implants, must be navigated with care due to both the state’s tort reform laws and the nuances of federal preemption for FDA-approved devices.

If your injury stems from a defective implant, then you may be dealing with a product liability claim, meaning your focus will be on the manufacturer. Did the company fail to warn you about risks, or was the implant defectively designed or manufactured? The law allows injured parties to seek compensation from companies that put unsafe products on the market, and Texas frowns upon corporate negligence, especially when individuals are harmed.

On the other hand, if the harm resulted from a botched procedure, such as the surgeon placing the implant incorrectly or failing to inform you of the risks, that may constitute a potential medical malpractice case.

How Is Liability Determined In Personal Injury Cases Involving Breast Implants?

In breast implant injury cases, multiple parties can be liable, depending on the facts and circumstances surrounding each case, and some of them include:

The manufacturer of the implant, especially if there is a known design flaw or if the product has been recalled.

The surgeon or clinic where the procedure took place, if the procedure was performed negligently or without adequate informed consent.

In rare cases, sales representatives or third-party distributors may have misrepresented the product’s safety to the victim.

To establish fault, you must provide evidence of negligence, strict liability, or breach of warranty, and in some cases, all three. As with any personal injury case, care duty, breach of the duty, and proof that you suffered real harm as a direct result of the breach all need to be established.

Breast Implant Damages: What Can You Recover?

In Texas, individuals injured by breast implants may pursue compensation for a range of losses, including both past and future medical expenses, pain and suffering, lost income or diminished earning capacity, emotional distress, and any disfigurement or scarring. For medical malpractice claims, Texas imposes caps on non-economic damages, with a limit of $250,000 per healthcare provider and a total cap of $500,000 if multiple institutions are involved. However, product liability claims are not subject to these caps, which may allow for greater recovery, though they typically involve more complex litigation.

Think Statute of Limitations, Think Quick Action

Whether you are bringing a case for product liability or medical malpractice, you must always be aware that time is not your friend. With the statute of limitations setting a two-year timeline from when the incident occurred, acting as soon as possible is advised. For breast implants, the two-year timeline kicks in when the symptoms of the botched procedure start.

If you are confused about the statute of limitations regarding your case, you can contact an attorney for proper guidance and to ensure all filings are done right in time.

Conclusion

Breast implants are not just cosmetic; they are medical devices with real risks if not handled correctly. If you are suffering due to a faulty implant or a negligent procedure, know that you have rights that can be enforced. However, you should be prepared for the complex legal landscape, and an ideal approach is to consult with a medical malpractice attorney in Texas. After listening to your case, they can advise you on the appropriate steps to take to bring a personal injury claim.