Halloween discounts up to 60% at Home Depot, Michaels, Target

Halloween clearance is happening early, and the discounts are legit. Big-box chains are relocating seasonal aisles to make way for winter goods, so animatronics, inflatables, lights and tabletop decor — most of these up to 60% off — can be had at Home Depot, Michaels, Target and more.

Stores have a good reason to move Halloween faster. Last year, the National Retail Federation said Halloween spending topped $12 billion, but stores still do not want to carry bulky skeletons and yard props into November. Retail analytics companies, such as Adobe Analytics, also say the last two weeks before a holiday tend to have the deepest promotions as retailers start combining inventory.

Where the biggest savings live on Halloween decor now

Look for the biggest cuts on outdoor scene-setters (inflatables and animatronics), strings and stake lights, as well as in-store exclusives that are harder to hold over until next year. Craft chains are usually strongest on tabletop pieces, collectible village buildings and themed accents; off-price stores lean into textiles and kitchenware.

Home Depot yard haunts and oversized characters

Home Depot still leads the way in yard haunts, because of the craze that began with its 12-foot skeleton. While that icon is not discounted everywhere, companion pieces are getting deep discounts. Shoppers are coming across 5-foot LED pals (skeletal pets and gothic critters) floating around half off. And when it comes to those scarecrow-style animatronics that tower above a lawn, well, prices for the 15-footers (including witches, ghouls or skeletons) have been dropping by around $200 from list — and we’ve seen them begin in the low $200s.

Insider tip: Choose oversize pieces. Shop those marked as in stock and qualifying for free store pickup (yes, even if you would have to pay standard delivery — ask friends with a truck), and grab contractor-style outdoor extension cords for outdoor decor. Check the ceiling height for garage storage before purchasing — boxes for large animatronics can be longer than six feet.

Michaels seasonal collections and Lemax deals

Michaels: Get up to 60% off all Ashland collections, such as Sweet & Spooky, Dead Regency and Alice’s Adventures. It’s time to round out a tablescape with glass coffins, gothic candelabras and resin pumpkins that were full price just weeks ago. Collectors might also take a close look at Lemax Spooky Town buildings and accessories — many are now deeply discounted and make for an economical way to fill out or update a village without having to pay peak-season premiums.

Beware of stacking online deals: Craft chains often tack on a limited-time offer, such as an additional $10 off an order of $50. It’s worth saving your cart and visiting the retailer’s promo page for free shipping.

Target inflatables, lights and candy bundles

Target’s seasonal aisle is bursting with exclusives, many newly marked down by 40% to 60%. Seek out licensed outdoor inflatables — Star Wars with Grogu, Disney’s Oogie Boogie and a towering Beetlejuice sandworm — that have fallen significantly below list. Eye-popping LED string lights (including novelty eyeball strands) are dipping to around the $10–$12 range, so you can easily fill in some porch display gaps without breaking the bank.

Before you buy, check your Target Circle offers. Seasonal perks sometimes involve bonus percentage-off coupons, and same-day pickup facilitates grabbing final-stock clearance as stores clear their way to the winter holidays.

More worth a look at Lowe’s and T.J. Maxx deals

Lowe’s is directly matching aggressive outdoor deals; expect big cuts on 5- to 6-foot posable figures, a sprawling, 10-foot skeleton, and kid-friendly inflatables (think Hello Kitty, Bluey and Stitch). A motion-activated Haunted Mansion display and other branded pieces have fallen to nearly half price — good bets if you want recognizable characters that hold up year after year.

The online selection at T.J. Maxx is a sleeper hit for late-season decor. Look for as much as 60% off ceramics, candles, tea towels and throw pillows. Examples we’ve observed are kitchen towels for $5 or so, plush throws not much beyond $10 and LED tabletop haunted houses at roughly a half-off discount — small, inexpensive upgrades that help a living room feel seasonally dialed-in.

Maximize the markdown window for the best value

Buy early in the clearance cycle for big items and licensed products, which tend to sell through first; wait on commodity stuff like string lights if you feel comfortable gaming an additional markdown later. Check nearby inventory through store apps and compare assembled height and footprint (tall inflatables require serious tie-downs and open yard).

Think long-term if you’re building a collection: staples like orange-and-purple light strings, outdoor-rated extension cords and storage bins won’t go out of fashion and frequently are discounted along with decor.

As NRF data indicates, the majority of Halloween celebrants put new decorations in their cart each year, so shopping now during clearance season puts you on the path for an easier, less expensive refresh next year.