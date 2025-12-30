Hackers sought $100M from Jeff Bezos, threatened ‘biggest leak’

A hacker known as Lovely says they have breached a customer database linked to tech publication Wired and is threatening to release the information if they’re not paid. The cache is said to include more than 2.3 million subscriber records and may represent only a small fraction of the data accessed across Condé Nast’s larger portfolio, according to posts made on several criminal forums.

Forum listings examined by security researchers list the database’s contents as including email addresses alongside optional “security” fields related to users, like names, phone numbers, and physical address information. More intrusive details were included in the cache of personal data, such as gender and a user’s birthdate. Preliminary searches indicate that many fields are empty; out of well over 2.3 million Wired-related records, only 1,529 seem to be completed profiles — a mere 0.07 percent of the collection, by my count.

The actor also claims access to as many as 40 million other records across Condé Nast titles, including high-volume circulation magazines. Samples of the data have been made available to forum users for $2.30, a price that is generally so low it implies an effort merely to establish the seller’s credibility on paid underground markets or at least apply further pressure on journalists looking into the incident through public distribution at scale.

Independent verification and ongoing skepticism

Security site BleepingComputer says that samples it has seen appear to correspond with real subscriber data, supporting claims of a breach. Troy Hunt’s breach-notification platform Have I Been Pwned has also archived the data set, allowing impacted users to see if their email address is included in the exposure.

Not everyone is convinced that the hacker was sincere. Dissent Doe, a longtime independent journalist known for DataBreaches.net, described the actor as untrustworthy and said he was motivated by a payout, not responsible disclosure. That tension reflects a larger trend: threat actors have leaned on “security research” as an alibi for extortion, and researchers (and journalists) have pushed back in favor of verifiable proof and clear steps toward remediation.

Even a mostly email list has value for criminals. Email-only data drives targeted phishing, account takeovers, and social engineering. For phone numbers and real addresses, the danger snowballs into SIM-swap attacks or elaborate impostor missions. Add birthdays into the mix, and now you have opened yourself up to a greater chance at identity theft with knowledge-based verification checks.

The bigger issue is credential reuse. If any of the affected records include passwords that have been reused on other services, fallout can spread far beyond a single media account. Industry reporting, such as Verizon’s Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR), regularly identifies stolen credentials as a top compromise vector in almost every kind of business.

Why media companies are particularly attractive targets

Publishers are the stewards of subscriber bases that hold an abundance of personal identifiers, payment history, and behavioral marketing data — all valuable commodities for both monetization by cybercriminals and secondary fraud. Media brands also run sprawling tech stacks that include legacy systems, customer relationship platforms, email-marketing tools, and third-party payment processors, which present a wide attack surface and a complex patching cadence to boot.

Where the breach includes residents of regulated areas, companies often have notification obligations under statutes including GDPR and state-specific privacy laws.

Those models encourage rapid containment and user notification, but the timelines are adjusted in scope and disclosure particulars depending on what passes verification.

What users can do now to limit risk from leaks

Be suspicious of any unsolicited email regarding account changes, payment problems, or prizes, even if it seems to involve a magazine you read.

Type the publisher’s web address directly rather than clicking on links.

Turn on multi-factor authentication whenever you can and reset passwords for any accounts that may reuse a similar login.

Use a password manager to create and save strong, unique passwords.

If your email is in the dataset tracked by Have I Been Pwned, watch out for changes to inbox rules and forwarding.

If your physical address or phone number is revealed, look out for delivery scams and calls asking for verification codes.

Free credit monitoring and fraud alerts can add protection if more identifiers were involved in your record.

Usually, companies in the case of such a hack work to verify samples and prepare other measures, which usually include containing an intrusion point (if it can be), rotating access tokens, auditing third-party integrations, and issuing notifications that will go out.

If the hacker’s suggestions of broader access across Condé Nast can be confirmed, that response will need to involve multiple brands and vendors, with a coordinated plan for subscriber support and law enforcement engagement.

For the moment, this is indicative of a legitimate exposure for Wired-related records with sparse yet phish-baity profiles. Whether the data ends up being broadcast far and wide — or becomes a bargaining chip — depends on how quickly and well incidents are investigated, as well as what the attacker’s next step will be.