Hacker Collective Doxes ICE and FBI Officials

An infamous hacking group says it has released personal information on hundreds of U.S. law enforcement and federal officers, including members of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and Department of Justice. Members of the group claim to have communicated with a storming force member who shared images and videos of individuals’ identities from government databases, leading them to believe that at least some of the files are authentic. “The leaked data included contact information for hundreds of thousands — or more — of public officials on every level,” a source told Motherboard.

What the Leak Reportedly Contains and Sources

The group has spread spreadsheets it claims list approximately 680 officials connected to the Department of Homeland Security, 170 FBI agents, and about 190 DOJ staff, according to reporting based on posts from cybersecurity researchers and outlets including 404 Media.

Though analysts are still analyzing the provenance of the data, early signs indicate that it may be a composite extract: some records seemingly scraped or aggregated from previous breaches and public databases, others perhaps coming from ransomware attacks or leaks of stolen data from other hacked companies.

In those instances, validation is seldom immediate. Investigators generally validate sample entries against known leaks, search for stale or mismatched fields, and check whether unique identifiers — internal emails or office extensions — correspond to agency formats. That process is now going on across both independent researchers and industry threat intelligence groups, quantifying how much of the cache is new material versus rehashed.

The Group and Its Network of Associates and Aliases

The actors pushing the leak are tied to a loosely organized group that researcher Marc-André Argentino, who obsessively tracks pro-Trump internet communities, calls “the Com” — a self-radicalized community focused on English-speaking crews known for social engineering and data theft operations. Intelligence firms and incident responders have previously linked both members and affiliates to operations marketed as Scattered Spider, Lapsus$, and ShinyHunters — branding associated with headline-grabbing breaches against consumer platforms, telecoms, and entertainment companies.

Those crews have been linked by researchers to attacks on Ticketmaster, AT&T, airlines, and a stash of pre-release material related to a major video game franchise. Independent reporting and corporate disclosures have also chronicled massive social engineering campaigns targeting large companies, including well-publicized breaches at major hospitality and gaming firms. The latest leak is in keeping with a cycle where multi-crew alliances are created opportunistically, then trade access and launder/sell the data between channels to obscure origin.

How Doxing Officials Raises Risks and Escalates Threats

Doxing — revealing specific personal information without consent — presents a special set of risks for law enforcement and national-security personnel. That can escalate to harassment, stalking, or swatting, and makes operational security harder for agents handling sensitive cases. CISA and the FBI have heard warnings that the online exposure of personally identifiable information can translate to real-world threats, forcing agencies to immediately respond with protective measures and reallocate resources.

Previous law-enforcement–centered revelations are a cautionary counterpoint. The BlueLeaks dump, for instance, caused mass account resets, field office warnings, and investigative reviews from multiple jurisdictions. Even when data is somewhat stale, the “mosaic effect” frequently allows adversaries to confirm facts among various leaks, caches of data brokers, and social media — yielding a cornucopia of recent intelligence on subjects who thought their details were thin or out of date.

How Agencies Are Likely to Respond and Mitigate Risks

Officials seldom speak about active inquiries, although commonplace playbooks have been written. Normally, agency security teams and the DHS Security Operations Center work alongside the FBI and CISA to determine exposure and contain any active compromise while informing potentially affected personnel. Why it matters: Typical steps include speeding up password and similar changes, increasing internal access controls, offering credit and identity monitoring to affected employees or contractors, and even reportedly looking into potential physical security worries if the home addresses of those concerned were made public.

If the data set contains details siphoned from a vendor or third-party service, investigators will also look at supply-chain routes — help desks, identity-verification partners, and cloud collaboration tools are common weak spots that beget impersonation through social engineering.

This echoes lessons learned from recent incidents where attackers have pivoted into corporate and government networks via call centers and contractor accounts.

What to Watch Next as Verification and Impact Unfold

There are a few signs that will help establish the breadth:

Whether any agencies confirm a breach or indicate that these records were compiled from previous exposures.

Whether criminals try to profit from the data by selling access or extorting targets.

Whether researchers see the information spreading into larger criminal ecosystems that can pair it with breach corpora to aid phishing, SIM swaps, or account takeovers.

The episode highlights another, less-publicized trend: high-profile doxing and data dumps are now also being deployed as psychological operations — that is, in service of holding whole alliances hostage — rather than only as publicity stunts. For the officials who are named, the stakes are immediate and personal. The focus for the agencies now is containment, personnel protection, and whether this leak simply recasts a grim status quo — or represents a deeper compromise that will affect systems across the federal government.