Green Day Opens Super Bowl 2026: How to Watch Live

Green Day is set to kick off Super Bowl LX with a high-energy pre-game performance, anchoring the Opening Ceremony before the football even gets underway. If you’re watching for the music, the key is timing and the right stream — and both are straightforward if you plan ahead.

When Green Day Performs at the Super Bowl Opening Ceremony

The Opening Ceremony begins at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT, well before the national anthem and well before kickoff. Green Day’s set is part of that ceremony and will help welcome generations of Super Bowl MVPs in a nod to the NFL’s 60th season milestone, so expect a tight, televised segment rather than a full-length concert.

Arrive early. Live pre-game rundowns move fast and rarely wait for latecomers; networks typically lock in hard out-times to make room for anthem performances and sponsor obligations.

Where To Watch The Opening Ceremony Live

The ceremony, including Green Day’s performance, will air on NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, and Universo. Peacock is the most direct streaming option if you want a single app for the entire night without cable or satellite. Spanish-language coverage will be available on Telemundo and Universo, with corresponding streaming options via Peacock’s Spanish feeds.

If you prefer broadcast, tune to your local NBC affiliate. For cord-cutters using live TV streamers, ensure your plan includes NBC in your market; channel availability can vary by ZIP code and device.

How to livestream it smoothly without buffering or hiccups

Sign in and test your stream at least 15 minutes before the 6 p.m. ET start. Major live events can stress sign-in servers, and you don’t want to be verifying an account while the opener starts.

Update your Peacock app and device firmware in advance. Outdated apps are a common cause of buffering or failed starts during high-traffic broadcasts, according to guidance from NBCUniversal and device makers.

Use wired or stable Wi‑Fi where possible. For 1080p streaming, aim for a consistent 10 Mbps or higher connection; more if multiple devices are active. Industry trackers like Akamai note that congestion spikes during marquee sports windows, so minimizing other heavy downloads helps.

Expect some delay vs. broadcast. Most OTT streams run 20–60 seconds behind over-the-air feeds due to encoding and delivery buffers, as documented by latency studies from firms such as Phenix and streaming CDNs. If you’re monitoring social media, spoilers may appear slightly ahead of your stream.

Check your audio settings. If your soundbar or TV introduces echo with simulated surround on live music, switch to stereo for the performance, then revert for the game.

What Else Happens Before Kickoff During the Pre-Game Show

After the Opening Ceremony, the broadcast transitions to a slate of anthem performances: Charlie Puth is scheduled for the national anthem, Brandi Carlile for America the Beautiful, and Coco Jones for Lift Every Voice and Sing. These follow Green Day and lead directly into kickoff, so staying through the pre-game window ensures you catch them all.

Why This Opener Matters for Viewers and the NFL Broadcast

Super Bowl music moments have become appointment viewing. Nielsen reported that Super Bowl LVIII averaged roughly 123 million viewers across platforms, underscoring how pre-game and halftime segments increasingly drive tune-in alongside the football. Placing Green Day in the Opening Ceremony uses that reach to spotlight the league’s history with a band that’s crossed generations and formats.

For fans, the takeaway is simple: treat Green Day’s appearance like a puck-drop or first pitch. Be in your seat — or in your streaming app — before 6 p.m. ET, pick your preferred feed (NBC or Peacock are the easiest paths), and settle in for the fastest-moving hour of television before the main event.