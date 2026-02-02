Grammy Awards 2026 Main Ceremony Winners Announced

The Recording Academy’s flagship telecast delivered its headline honors and a handful of high-impact genre races, with star turns from Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga, Rosé, and Bruno Mars and steady stewardship by host Trevor Noah. Below is the complete list of winners announced during the main ceremony, spanning the “Big Four” and select categories that dominated the broadcast conversation.

As a reminder, the Grammys recognize achievements across 95 categories, most of which are presented in the Premiere Ceremony earlier in the day. The main broadcast traditionally spotlights Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist, and a rotating mix of marquee fields, alongside the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, which this year honored Pharrell Williams for his cultural and philanthropic impact.

Complete Winners From the Main Telecast — Full List

Album of the Year: Bad Bunny — Debí tirar más fotos

Record of the Year: Billie Eilish — “WILDFLOWER”

Song of the Year: Kendrick Lamar with SZA — “luther”

Best New Artist: Olivia Dean

Best Pop Vocal Album: Lady Gaga — MAYHEM

Best Rap Album: Kendrick Lamar — GNX

Best Country Album: Jelly Roll — Beautifully Broken

Best Música Urbana Album: Bad Bunny — Debí tirar más fotos

Best Pop Solo Performance: Lola Young — “Messy”

Dr. Dre Global Impact Award: Pharrell Williams

Why These Wins Matter for the Music Industry

Bad Bunny’s sweep of Album of the Year and Música Urbana underscores how Latin music’s global momentum has reshaped mainstream pop. The Recording Academy has steadily expanded representation across Latin categories over the past decade, and a top-telecast album win cements the crossover reality that touring receipts, global chart placements, and U.S. consumption data from Luminate have been signaling for years.

Billie Eilish’s Record of the Year victory highlights the award’s emphasis on performance and production. Historically, Record and Song of the Year split roughly evenly between pop and R&B/hip-hop winners; this year’s Song of the Year for “luther” by Kendrick Lamar with SZA aligns with that trend by spotlighting writing craft and narrative power.

Olivia Dean’s Best New Artist nod arrives in a category that has launched long-haul careers—from Adele to Megan Thee Stallion—often translating into immediate streaming lifts. In recent seasons, winners and main-telecast performers have seen double-digit post-show gains; Luminate has tracked spikes of 20–40% in on-demand streams in the days following the broadcast, with catalog cuts frequently benefiting alongside the winning tracks.

Lady Gaga’s Best Pop Vocal Album win for MAYHEM marks another data point in pop’s enduring album-era viability, despite the dominance of singles-led strategies. On the rap side, Kendrick Lamar’s GNX extends a run of critically lauded, commercially potent LPs—reinforcing why the Best Rap Album slot remains one of the telecast’s most-watched genre moments.

Jelly Roll’s Best Country Album win reflects Nashville’s evolving mainstream, where crossover airplay and streaming-first discovery now sit alongside traditional radio. And Lola Young’s Best Pop Solo Performance highlights how breakthrough vocal performances can cut through a crowded release calendar when paired with smart A&R and visual storytelling.

Notable Telecast Moments From the Grammy Broadcast

Pharrell Williams receiving the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award capped a night that bridged pop spectacle with industry reflection. The honor, presented in partnership with the Black Music Collective, recognizes creative excellence, entrepreneurship, and community investment—areas where Williams has set a template through ventures in education, design, and economic equity initiatives.

With performances engineered for global social reach, the telecast again functioned as a discovery engine. Major labels and independents alike increasingly program releases around the Grammys because of the event’s outsized cultural footprint; Nielsen and prior years’ post-show metrics have repeatedly shown that a prime-time look can reframe an album cycle overnight.

Bottom line: This year’s main-ceremony winners reflect an industry leaning into global sounds, writer-driven storytelling, and veteran artistry that still pushes new ideas. Expect the charts—and tour box offices—to register the impact quickly.