Google TV Streamer Sticks At Record Low Of 25% Off

The Google TV Streamer remains at a new all-time low price of $74.99, which shows some holiday-season momentum again today. The Porcelain and Haze colorways are both available at select retailers

Why this deal matters for everyday streaming buyers

Streaming continues to be king, with Nielsen’s The Gauge estimating that streaming is consistently around 40% of total TV usage across the United States. That change has ratcheted up the specifications for set-top hardware on which it runs, such as faster chips and more memory, on top of translating into a perceived speedier everyday user experience. A 25% discount on a newly high-profile Google box that ticks those boxes is pretty appealing if you’re sick of slow menus or limited storage from your older stick.

Hardware and software highlights of Google TV Streamer

Under the hood, Google TV Streamer moves past the dongle age with a plusher platform that consists of a MediaTek MT8696 processor mated to 4 GB of RAM and some internal storage — 32 GB to be exact. That double amount of storage, relative to previous Google TV dongles, translates into making fewer sacrifices when you install multiple services, utility apps, or games. Performance claims suggest around a 22% uplift on its predecessor, and that in theory should reduce menu stutter, accelerate app switching, and generally improve cold-start times.

It runs the Google TV interface, which pulls in recommendations from top services but still gives you unfiltered access to the Android TV app catalog in the Google Play Store. It supports Google Cast, so you can easily toss content from Android and iOS apps, while Google Assistant integration brings voice search, universal browsing, and hands-free control when paired with compatible devices. It also doubles as a control point in the Google Home ecosystem and slides easily into smart home routines for lights, thermostats, and beyond.

The new remote is a thoughtful improvement. It’s slightly bigger for superior ergonomics, and it includes a Find My Remote feature that will make the remote beep loudly when it inevitably falls between your couch cushions — easy, but the kind of quality-of-life touch you appreciate once you’ve had it.

How it compares in value against sticks and boxes

With a list price of $74.99, the entry-level hardware from Google fits in somewhere between ultra-cheap HDMI-based sticks and premium boxes. A fair number of the popular sticks include around 1.5 GB or 2 GB of RAM and, with minimal onboard storage, you’ll find yourself juggling apps farther along and slowing to a crawl more often. At the opposite end, upscale players like Apple TV 4K cost a lot more for polished performance.

For those who love Google’s app ecosystem — or for people whose main wish list items are solid app support, easy usability, and casting — this discount makes the Google TV Streamer a contender for best in class. Over 70% of U.S. broadband households now have at least one streaming media player in the home, according to a recent report by Parks Associates, and the battle is heating up. At this price, Google’s box — it’s available in Coral or Glacier colors and comes with free shipping — makes a strong appeal on specs-per-dollar without the learning curve required to switch ecosystems.

Who should consider buying the Google TV Streamer now

If your TV is without a smart platform that’s up to the job, or its built-in apps are slow and clunky, this device is an effective upgrade.

It’s also good if you have a larger app library — like multiple premium services, kids’ content, workout apps, music, and casual games — given that 32 GB of storage space.

Those in households that depend on voice control and smart home routines will find the most value. Assistant-enabled search and Google Home integration let you launch a show, dim the lights, or check the camera feed without juggling remotes or menus.

Design trade-offs to know before you buy this box

This isn’t one of those old Chromecast dongles that you’d lose in the back of a TV; it’s more like a small set-top box intended to sit near — and be seen against — your display. The upside is the better thermals and more headroom for performance; the downside is people can see it. Luckily, the minimalist design language keeps it relatively low-profile on most media stands.

Bottom line on the Google TV Streamer deal and value

The Google TV Streamer fetches a new low price of $74.99, saves you an additional 25%, and boasts faster internals, more storage, a finer remote, and deeper hooks into the Google ecosystem.

So if you’ve been waiting for a serious discount on an impressive streaming box that feels up to date and snappy, this is the deal to beat — especially since both color options are still in stock!