Google TV Streamer Back On Sale For $79.99

The Google TV Streamer is back on sale, dropping to $79.99 with a $20 discount at major retailers. Both Porcelain and Haze colorways are included, making this a timely chance to upgrade any TV that’s feeling sluggish or saddled with a clunky built-in interface.

Positioned as Google’s most capable streaming box to date, the device pairs a clean, familiar Google TV experience with faster hardware, more storage, and smarter home integration than earlier Chromecast models. If you’ve been waiting for a deal to make the jump, this is one of the better price points we’ve seen since launch.

Why this Google TV Streamer deal matters right now

At $79.99, the Streamer undercuts premium set-top boxes while offering more headroom than entry-level sticks. Its list price typically sits around the $100 mark, so the $20 drop brings it closer to the aggressive sale territory we often see from rivals without asking you to compromise on performance or storage.

Availability has been spotty in recent weeks, with inventory fluctuating across retailers. When it pops back in stock at a discount, it tends to move fast—especially the neutral Porcelain finish that blends into most setups.

Key specs and real-world performance you can expect

Under the hood, the Google TV Streamer runs on the MediaTek MT8696 paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. That last number is a quiet game-changer: you can install far more apps and keep them updated without the routine storage cleanup many streaming sticks require.

In everyday use, navigation feels crisp, voice searches are quick, and jumping between heavy apps like YouTube, Netflix, and live TV services is notably smoother than older Chromecasts. Google has said it delivers a 22% speed uplift versus the Chromecast with Google TV, and the jump is obvious if you’re upgrading from that generation.

As you’d expect, the device supports Google TV’s unified guide, personal profiles, and watchlists, plus Google Cast for beaming content from Android, iOS, or Chrome. It also plays well with popular HDR formats and modern surround setups on compatible TVs and soundbars, so movie nights don’t feel like a downgrade.

Design changes and remote improvements worth noting

Unlike the dongle-style Chromecast that hides behind your TV, this is a compact set-top box designed to sit in plain view. The minimalist enclosure is understated enough to disappear on a media shelf, and the external design helps with heat management under marathon streaming sessions.

The redesigned remote is slightly larger with better ergonomics, dedicated Google Assistant access, and a welcome quality-of-life feature: a built-in “Find My Remote” chime for those inevitable couch-cushion disappearances. It’s a small addition that saves big time over months of use.

Smart home integration and ecosystem perks to expect

For households invested in Google’s ecosystem, this box doubles as a living-room control point. You can ask the Assistant to dim lights, adjust thermostats, or check a Nest camera feed without reaching for your phone. It also slots neatly into the Google Home app for centralized setup and device management.

Industry researchers have noted steady growth in Google TV’s footprint as TV makers like Sony, TCL, and Hisense ship more sets with the platform built in. For those with older displays, the Streamer offers a straightforward way to align a legacy TV with the same interface and assistants you may already be using elsewhere in the home.

How it stacks up to rival streamers and set-top boxes

Compared with popular sticks from Roku and Amazon that frequently dip to lower sale prices, Google’s advantage is twofold: much larger onboard storage and native Cast support. If you rely on lots of apps or enjoy casting from your phone, those two factors outweigh a small price delta.

Against higher-end boxes like Apple TV 4K, the Streamer comes in at a significantly lower cost while still delivering speedy navigation, robust app support, and voice-first controls. Unless you’re deep into Apple’s ecosystem or need specific gaming and home hub features, Google’s option strikes a strong balance.

Should you buy it now or wait for a better discount

If your TV’s interface is laggy, missing apps, or slow to update, the Google TV Streamer at $79.99 is an easy recommendation. It’s fast, spacious on storage, simple to set up, and plays nicely with the broader Google ecosystem. Given the recent ebb-and-flow of availability, this is a solid moment to grab one before the price snaps back or stock thins again.