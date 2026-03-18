Google Tests Discover Tab In Gemini App Alongside UI Tweaks

Google is quietly experimenting with a Discover tab inside its Gemini experience, part of a broader set of interface changes tucked into the latest Google app beta. Early code suggests the company is rethinking how users navigate Gemini, surface ideas, and review the model’s reasoning — signaling a push to make the AI assistant more approachable and consistent across platforms.

What The New Discover Tab Suggests For Gemini

App researchers digging into version 17.10.54.sa.arm64 of the Google app uncovered a Discover entry in Gemini’s sidebar. The page is not wired up yet, but the label alone is telling. A Discover space could spotlight featured prompts, trending use cases, or curated examples that help new users understand what Gemini can do without staring at a blank chat box.

It would also mirror a broader industry trend. OpenAI has leaned on prompt showcases through its GPT catalog, while Microsoft nudges Copilot users with task suggestions. A Discover hub inside Gemini would give Google a native on-ramp for exploration — useful for onboarding and habit-building.

Sidebar Tweaks Hint At Cross-Platform Consistency

Alongside the Discover placeholder, variants of a refreshed sidebar appeared, sometimes failing to load chats — a clear sign these features are mid-flight. The most polished version added a dedicated Settings shortcut anchored at the bottom, echoing Gemini’s web layout and pointing to a unified design language across devices.

The rest of the sidebar remains focused on navigation and chat history, but small adjustments like persistent settings placement typically improve muscle memory and reduce friction. Expect the final design to lean on Material You conventions and emphasize readability and quick access to recent conversations.

Overlay Controls See Practical Refinements

Gemini’s floating overlay — the UI that appears above other apps for quick interactions — is also in flux. The latest build separates the input field from responses more distinctly and adds a prominent close button in the upper-right corner, addressing a long-standing complaint that exit actions were too subtle.

Voice output controls have shifted to the bottom-right, an ergonomic move that improves one-handed reach on tall phones. Feedback and sharing tools still cluster at the end of responses, keeping the workflow intact while cleaning up the primary canvas for text and voice interactions.

Reasoning Moves To A Bottom Sheet For Clarity

One of the more thoughtful changes affects how Gemini exposes its “thinking.” Instead of expanding reasoning inline, tapping to “Show thinking” now opens a bottom sheet with additional model details. Pulling this content out of the main thread reduces visual clutter and makes longer explanations easier to skim without losing your place in the conversation.

The added model context also nods to transparency. Google has repeatedly emphasized responsible AI disclosures in product experiences, and packaging reasoning with metadata in a controlled space is a pragmatic step toward clearer, more auditable interactions.

Why A Discover Hub Could Be Strategic For Google

Discover-style experiences are powerful on mobile. Google has previously said its Discover feed on Android and iOS reaches hundreds of millions of users monthly; even a fraction of that engagement funneled into Gemini would be meaningful. A dedicated tab could spotlight seasonal tasks, productivity blueprints, or creative starters, increasing retention and daily active use.

For Google, the bigger play is consistency. A sidebar that mirrors the web app, predictable controls in the overlay, and a structured home for exploration form the scaffolding for a cross-device assistant that feels the same whether you’re on a Pixel, a Chromebook, or the web.

What To Expect Next From Gemini’s Interface Tests

These findings come from code paths in a beta build, so timelines are fluid and features can change or disappear. Google often gates interface experiments behind server-side flags, rolling them out gradually in A/B tests before a wider release.

If the Discover tab ships, look for editorial curation, tutorials, and template-like prompts to lead the experience. The sidebar and overlay refinements are more straightforward: cleaner navigation, more obvious controls, and a reasoning view designed for clarity rather than spectacle. Together, they suggest Gemini is being steadily tuned for everyday reliability — and for a lot more people.