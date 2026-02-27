Google Tests Cleaner Gemini UI on Android

Google appears to be streamlining Gemini on Android, experimenting with a tidier interface that reduces visual noise and makes key actions easier to reach. Clues buried in recent Google app builds suggest a redesigned floating overlay, faster access to temporary chats, a simplified model picker, and a new doorway to a chat-import feature known as Project Echo.

A Leaner Overlay With Smarter, More Intuitive Controls

The most visible change is in the floating Gemini overlay. Instead of treating the response area and the input field as one continuous card, the new design separates them with a small gap. It’s a subtle shift with outsized benefits on crowded screens, especially when Gemini is layered over other apps—content feels less cramped, and the boundary between reading and composing is clearer.

Google is also rearranging the chrome. The chat title at the top is gone, reclaiming vertical space. The read-aloud control moves down to live at the end of each response next to the like and dislike buttons. That placement makes audio playback feel like part of the conversation rather than a global toggle floating at the top, which can help users act in the flow instead of hunting for controls.

Another notable tweak: citations appear inline next to specific passages, rather than clustered at the bottom of a response. This mirrors how Google’s AI Mode surfaces sources and can speed up verification because users don’t have to scroll to match claims with references.

Temporary Chats Move to Prime Real Estate

Temporary chats—sessions that don’t save to your profile or train the model—look set to be a single-tap option on the main Gemini screen. Today the feature is tucked in a sidebar, which means extra steps before you can ask a quick, privacy-minded question. Pulling it up top aligns with how ChatGPT exposes its temporary chat control and should reduce friction for users who want an incognito-like mode for sensitive tasks.

For people juggling work and personal prompts, or anyone conducting research they’d rather not store, that change turns a niche feature into an everyday tool. It also clarifies what’s being saved and what isn’t—a recurring pain point in AI chat UX that benefits from explicit status cues.

Model Picker Swaps Labels for Icons in the Compose Box

In the compose box, the model selector may trade full names for a compact icon. New icons are reportedly in the works to keep the picker recognizable without eating up horizontal space. It’s a classic minimalism trade-off: less text means a cleaner field and fewer distractions, but it puts pressure on icon design and accessibility. Expect tooltips or brief labels in some contexts to help newcomers learn the system.

Project Echo Hints at Easier Switching with Chat Imports

A new menu entry tied to account switching references Project Echo, a codename for an import pipeline that would let users bring conversations from other chatbots into Gemini. If it ships, this could lower switching costs for power users and teams who have built up months of chat history elsewhere. Similar migration tools in messaging and productivity apps have historically boosted adoption by removing the “start from zero” barrier.

Why These Tweaks Matter for Mobile AI Assistants

On mobile, every control competes for attention and pixels. Splitting the response and input areas, demoting extraneous headers, and relocating actions next to content follow long-standing usability guidance from groups like Nielsen Norman Group: reduce cognitive load, group related actions, and make primary tasks unmistakable. Inline citations can also build trust—users can skim, check, and move on without context switching.

For an overlay assistant that sits on top of other apps, small changes compound. Tighter layout means less screen occlusion. Fewer taps to reach temporary chat means more people will actually use it. And a thoughtful model picker acknowledges that most users care more about getting an answer than memorizing model names, while still leaving room for experts to choose.

Availability and What to Watch for in Upcoming Tests

These interface cues have been spotted in recent versions of the Google app, suggesting they’re under active development and likely controlled by server-side flags. They are not broadly available, and Google often iterates or withholds features based on testing. If and when the redesign rolls out, look for a split overlay card, inline source links, a prominent temporary chat button on the main screen, an icon-based model selector, and an Echo entry in the account switcher.

The direction is clear: Gemini on Android is shedding clutter in favor of clarity and speed. If Google sticks the landing, the assistant could feel less like a floating slab of UI and more like a lightweight layer that respects the app underneath—exactly what an on-device AI helper should be.