Google Store Offers Individual Pixel Buds Replacements

Replacing a lost earbud no longer means buying a whole new set of Google’s in-ears. The Google Store is now selling individual Pixel Buds, charging cases, and eartips for the latest models directly, streamlining a process that previously required a support ticket and time-consuming back-and-forth.

The change, first spotted by 9to5Google, brings Pixel Buds in line with a growing hardware trend: making small parts easy to buy so repairs and replacements feel routine instead of rare.

What Changed and Why It Matters for Pixel Buds Buyers

Owners of Pixel Buds Pro 2 and Pixel Buds 2a can now purchase a single left or right earbud, fresh eartips in any size, or a standalone charging case straight from the Google Store. That removes the friction of going through customer support just to replace something small—especially helpful after a gym mishap, a commute drop, or a case that’s gone missing.

This isn’t just convenience. It can be real money saved. A full set of Pixel Buds Pro 2 typically costs around the premium end of the market, while a single replacement earbud is far cheaper. The same is true for the budget-friendly Pixel Buds 2a, where a single bud costs well under the price of a new pair. For many buyers, that’s the difference between a minor annoyance and a major expense.

Pricing and Availability for Individual Pixel Buds Parts

Here’s how the parts break down at launch:

Pixel Buds Pro 2: Replacement earbuds cost $70 each. Buyers can choose left or right and pick from Hazel, Moonstone, Peony, Porcelain, or Wintergreen. Replacement charging cases are $95. Eartips in extra small, small, medium, and large are $20.

Pixel Buds 2a: Single earbuds are $55 each in Hazel or Iris. Replacement charging cases are $55, and eartip sets are $20.

Stock may fluctuate—some colors have already sold through for certain orientations—so check back if your preferred option isn’t available. Notably, parts for earlier-generation Pixel Buds aren’t listed, signaling Google’s current focus on the two newest models.

A Step Toward Repairability and Less E‑Waste

Easy access to small parts is a practical win for users and a quiet nod to repairability. True wireless earbuds are notorious for becoming e-waste after a single component fails or disappears. Giving consumers the option to replace just what’s missing extends product life and keeps perfectly good hardware in use.

The UN’s Global E-waste Monitor reports that global electronic waste reached a record 62 million metric tons in 2022 and continues to rise. Even marginal steps—like selling standalone buds and cases—can help. Google’s move follows other recent efforts around repair, including official phone parts partnerships with iFixit, and aligns with right-to-repair momentum in the US and Europe.

How It Compares and What to Know Before You Buy

Google’s approach mirrors what some competitors already offer. Apple, for instance, lists single AirPods replacements in the $69–$89 range depending on model, per Apple Support, and sells standalone charging cases as well. Other brands often route replacements through service centers, with costs and turnaround times that vary by region.

For Pixel Buds buyers, a few practical tips help avoid hassles:

Confirm your model: Pro 2 and 2a parts aren’t interchangeable. Check model info in your Bluetooth settings or the Pixel Buds app.

Pairing a replacement: Place the new earbud in your existing case, ensure the other bud is inside, then use the case’s pairing button to re-sync. The Pixel Buds app can guide firmware updates if needed.

Eartip sizing matters: A correct seal improves bass and noise control and reduces listening fatigue. If you’re between sizes, consider buying the eartip set to test XS–L options.

Color flexibility: Because Google sells left and right buds individually, you can match or intentionally mix colors—the audio won’t care, and you might recover a lost bud faster with a contrasting hue.

Bottom line: Direct access to single earbuds, cases, and tips makes Pixel Buds ownership less fragile and more affordable. It’s a small policy shift with outsized impact—fewer support hurdles, fewer full replacements, and gear that stays in service longer.