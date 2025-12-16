Google starts shipping update for original Pixel Buds Pro

First-gen Pixel Buds Pro owners are also receiving a new firmware upgrade. Google is currently pushing the original model to version 5.11, a maintenance release that it says brings bug fixes, performance improvements, and security patches. While the changelog is light on details, the rollout suggests ongoing support for the earbuds long after they first shipped.

Google’s brief release notes boast stability and security, not new features. That usually means under-the-hood work: tightening up Bluetooth reliability, smoothing multipoint handoffs, refining touch control responsiveness, and shoring up edge-case connectivity problems. Security patches for audio accessories can contribute to fixes such as Bluetooth stack hardening and pairing robustness—not necessarily visible, but important in everyday use.

Why the fascination with such a low-detail release? It’s the first publicly confirmed update for those first-gen Pixel Buds Pro since last fall, when Google outlined new features like Conversation Detection and listening health tools. After a prolonged silence, 5.11 confirms that the earbuds are still on Google’s maintenance track.

Most people who own such buds will not need to do anything. When automatic updates are turned on, the firmware will install in the background once the earbuds are connected to an Android phone (Android 6.0 or later) and have more than 30% battery remaining. Make sure both buds are in the case, and open it near your phone for a couple of minutes.

If you’d rather push the river, open the Pixel Buds settings on your phone, make sure both buds and case are charged, and then look for updates. You can also check their current firmware version via Google’s web counterpart for Pixel Buds. The rollout is broad, but it can take a few days depending on region and device.

The first-gen Pixel Buds Pro arrived with plenty of usable features—active noise cancellation, multipoint connectivity, tight integration with Android—and over time added meaningful improvements through software updates. The October feature drop added Conversation Detection, which will automatically pause sound and go into transparency mode when the buds notice you’re talking, along with a hearing wellness function to help keep tabs on safe listening levels.

Long-term software focus has become a point of differentiation for premium earbuds. Market observers such as Canalys and Counterpoint have mentioned increasing consumer demand for further enhancing call quality, ANC performance, and connectivity with multiple devices. Major updates, like new versions of Android or iOS, get attention for flashy features when they arrive on smartphone operating systems, but not so much for the under-the-hood work that keeps everyday performance consistent until your old device reaches its declared end of life. Routine maintenance releases like 5.11 may seem mundane by comparison to those showier cousins, but they can also help extend the practical life of a product you’ve already paid for.

What to look for after updating Pixel Buds Pro to 5.11

And once 5.11 is installed, note how well each earbud holds onto connections in a wireless traffic jam, the latency while streaming video or gaming, and whether handoffs between the computer and the phone are seamless. You can call a friend and check mic clarity in windy or noisy environments. Pay attention to battery life after a few charging cycles; firmware tweaks can occasionally result in negligible efficiency improvements.

If you’re having trouble, try the following steps:

Reseat the earbuds in the case for a full minute.

Restart your phone.

Toggle Bluetooth off and on before reconnecting.

As a final resort, perform a factory reset in the Pixel Buds settings; this can often clear out any odd behavior following a large firmware shift. If any recurring issues persist, you are encouraged to document them through the Pixel Buds Help community so that the engineering team can quickly identify patterns.

Bottom line on Google’s 5.11 firmware for Pixel Buds Pro

Firmware 5.11 is a small but reassuring indication of continued support for the original Pixel Buds Pro. Small but meaningful upgrades to reliability and security are exactly what keep casual listening smooth day to day—and what owners of flagship earbuds in constant use ought to be getting.