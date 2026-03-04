Google Settles With Epic, Drops Play Store Fee to 20%

Google has resolved its long-running antitrust fight with Epic Games and will lower its standard Play Store take rate to 20% on in-app purchases, with an optional 5% surcharge when developers use Google’s own billing. The settlement also paves the way for Fortnite’s return to Google Play and introduces a formal path for competing Android app stores through a new Registered App Stores program.

What the Settlement Changes for Play Store Fees and Apps

Under the agreement, Google’s “service fee” on in-app purchases drops from a long-standing 30% to 20% for new installs, while recurring subscriptions move to 10%. If a developer opts for Google Play Billing, an additional 5% applies in the U.S., the EEA, and the U.K., with other regions getting market-specific rates.

Epic says Android is becoming a “true open platform” with competition among stores and payments, while Google frames the changes as strengthening the Android ecosystem and improving app quality across form factors. Fortnite will return to Google Play globally, and Epic plans to expand its own Epic Games Store on Android.

How the New Play Store Fees Stack Up for Developers

The headline shift is simple: 20% if you use your own payments, 25% if you use Google’s; for subscriptions, 10% and 15%, respectively. That’s a clear reduction from the historic 30% default (and aligns subscription fees with the 15% that had already become common on Android).

For a practical example, a game doing $10 million in annual in-app purchases would see platform fees fall from $3 million at 30% to $2.5 million if it keeps Google billing, or to $2 million if it moves to its own payment rails. At scale, that delta can fund user acquisition, server costs, or a new content team.

The shift also reflects regulatory pressure. The European Union’s Digital Markets Act has pushed mobile gatekeepers to open billing and distribution, and South Korea’s law requiring alternative in-app payments previously led Google to trim fees there. A U.S. federal jury had already found elements of Google’s app distribution and billing conduct anticompetitive in the Epic case, increasing pressure for structural changes.

Alternative Android App Stores Get a Real Path Forward

Google’s Registered App Stores program will streamline how users install and update apps from third-party stores that meet quality and security requirements. Historically, sideloading on Android has been possible but friction-filled, with warning dialogs that chilled adoption even for reputable distributors.

Approved stores should see fewer hurdles and a more cohesive install flow, though Google will still require safeguards to mitigate malware risk. The program will launch outside the U.S. first and roll out stateside once the court signs off on the settlement terms.

The new fee structure arrives by June 30, 2026, in the EEA, the U.K., and the U.S., alongside two revamped developer initiatives: the Apps Experience Program and Google Play Games Level Up. Australia follows on September 30, with Korea and Japan by year’s end, and a global expansion by September 30, 2027.

Participating developers will pay 20% on transactions from existing installs, but just 15% on transactions from new installs driven under these programs—an incentive that rewards growth and quality investment in the Play ecosystem.

Why This Matters for the Mobile Economy and Developers

Lower fees and easier distribution could reprice the unit economics of mobile software—especially for games, where margins hinge on user acquisition and live operations. data.ai estimates global consumer spending in mobile app stores exceeded $170 billion recently, so even a five-point swing in platform take rates reallocates billions annually to developers.

The settlement also intensifies contrasts with Apple’s model. While courts compelled Apple to allow outbound links to alternative payments in limited form, iOS still lacks first-class support for competing app stores. Regulators from the European Commission to the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority are watching closely as both platforms recalibrate.

For Google, this is both risk management and ecosystem strategy: concede some margin, reduce legal overhang, and attract more premium software to Android by meeting developers where they are. For Epic, it’s validation of a multi-year campaign to pry open mobile distribution—and a runway for its own store to compete on a leveler field.

The clearest near-term winners are high-grossing apps that can justify alternative billing, followed by upstarts that benefit from the 15% incentive on new installs. If users embrace third-party stores with better curation or pricing, Android’s app economy could become more plural—and more competitive—than at any time in its history.