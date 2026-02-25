Google rolls out Gemini task automation on Android

Google is pushing Android deeper into the agent era, introducing a beta of Gemini-driven automations that can complete select multi-step tasks inside apps. The first wave covers food delivery, groceries, and rideshare scenarios, with availability limited to the Gemini app on Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro, plus Samsung’s Galaxy S26 lineup, and rolling out initially in the U.S. and Korea.

Think of it as handing off a small but concrete piece of your to-do list: instead of guiding you through a tap-by-tap flow, Gemini can perform the steps on your behalf once you give the go-ahead. It’s a notable shift from suggestion to execution—albeit one that arrives with clear guardrails and a tight device and app list to start.

What Gemini can do now on Android: early automations

Early examples include ordering a rideshare with your stored preferences, reordering a favorite meal from a delivery app, and placing a grocery top-up using your usual basket and address. The goal is speed and consistency: Gemini stitches together search, selection, checkout, and confirmation without asking you to hop across screens.

In practice, Gemini acts like a capable assistant inside a constrained sandbox. You initiate the task with a direct command, watch progress unfold in real time, and can intervene at any point. It’s less “magic” and more “managed autonomy,” designed to save minutes on routines rather than replace your judgment.

Safety and control built in for Android automations

To mitigate obvious risks, automations won’t start without an explicit user command and run within a secure, virtual window that limits what apps and data the agent can touch. You can see each step, approve or stop actions midstream, and avoid the uneasy feeling of an invisible bot rummaging through your phone.

That design reflects a broader trend: companies are building “agentic” features that act on your behalf while keeping a human in the loop. The Federal Trade Commission reports consumers lost more than $10 billion to fraud in 2023, and guardrails are fast becoming table stakes for any AI that controls payments, messages, or account access.

More Gemini features landing on Android devices

Google is also expanding its AI-powered Scam Detection for phone calls to Galaxy S26 devices in the U.S., a capability already live on Pixel phones across the U.S., Australia, Canada, India, Ireland, and the U.K. On-device models are being used to flag scam texts on Pixel 10 phones in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K., with support promised for the S26 series next.

Circle to Search—the gesture-based feature that lets you scribble or circle to look things up—now recognizes and searches everything on the screen at once, not just a single object. Spot an outfit in a video? You can pull details on each garment and accessory, compare alternatives, and dive into related topics without switching apps.

How it stacks up in the AI agent race on mobile

Google’s move lands amid a wider pivot toward practical, everyday agents. OpenAI’s ChatGPT already supports scheduled automations and can operate computer tools to manage calendars or generate presentations. Anthropic’s Cowork targets non-coders with automation for files and task flows. A flurry of indie tools, like the recently viral OpenClaw, showcase how agents can handle chores from emails to flight check-ins.

Gemini’s Android playbook is different: it operates on your phone, inside real mobile apps, with visible steps and strict scoping. That on-device execution promises lower latency, clearer accountability, and better alignment with mobile privacy expectations—trade-offs that may matter more than raw breadth at this stage.

Why this matters for Android users and developers

Android’s enormous footprint gives Google an immediate runway if the beta proves reliable. According to IDC, Android devices account for roughly 70% of global smartphone shipments, and even modest time savings on repeat tasks can add up at that scale. But the narrow launch—limited categories, devices, and regions—signals a measured approach focused on quality and safety.

If Google can broaden app support and keep users in control, automations could become a daily habit, much like autofill or smart replies did in earlier eras. For developers and brands, that raises new questions about optimization for agent-driven flows, attribution, and customer trust—questions likely to shape the next wave of Android design as agents move from novelty to necessity.