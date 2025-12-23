Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold price drops to $1,399 for a limited time

For those in the market for a high-end foldable, one bit of rare good news: The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is currently $1,399 (it normally costs $400 more). The deal is for a limited time and applies in its entirety to the Moonstone finish, while the Jade color drops to $1,499. That’s a significant discount for a device that commonly tops the heap of foldables, and one that pushes a flagship foldable into high-end slab territory.

Why this limited-time Google foldable deal is rare

Historically foldables have fetched premium prices, with rival big-screen models retailing for between $1,799 and $1,899. It undercuts that bracket more than a little bit, especially for the specs this configuration offers. Deals like this one on current-generation foldables are rare, and they often disappear without notice when inventory is strong or promotional budgets reset.

The timing is advantageous, too. Industry trackers like Counterpoint Research say that shipments of foldables have been on the rise, increasing to volumes of more than 20 million units and growing at about a mid-20% rate year over year. As adoption moves up, short-lived, high-impact promotions like this one help nudge fence-sitters to try their first foldable — especially when the hardware ticks all the boxes.

Key hardware highlights that make this foldable stand out

What’s more, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold marries a 6.4-inch cover screen and an even larger 8.0-inch LTPO OLED inner display — snappy at up to 120Hz — making for a seamlessly scrolling experience when you’re quickly glancing at your emails on the outside or juggling multiple tasks on the tablet-like canvas inside.

The inside panel’s resolution, at 2,152 x 2,076, is also about as much space for side-by-side apps, editing a photo, or consuming media as you’d want, and not feel too cramped.

Under the hood, Google’s Tensor G5 system-on-a-chip combines with 16GB of RAM and speedy UFS 4.0 storage for quick app launches and snappy file access. The 5,015 mAh battery is bigger than what many foldables have, and wireless charging also makes your day-to-day top-ups a breeze. A triple-camera setup enjoys Google’s computational photography, and both on-device and cloud-assisted AI power capabilities such as smart photo edits, transcription, and call screening.

The standout is durability; this became the first foldable with a full IP68 rating, which means it has both dust and water resistance in a category that often settles for IPX8 or less protection. The chassis is an aluminum frame with Gorilla Glass Victus 2, reassuring for a device that will be opened and closed thousands of times over its life.

Real-world benefits of dual-screen design

The cover display is perfectly sized for easy one-handed use — like quick replies, music playlists, navigating somewhere new, or wallet passes — without having to open your phone every time.

Open it and the 8-inch canvas glistens for work and play: drag-and-drop between two apps, reference a document while scratching out notes, or watch video while surfing. Creators get to scrutinize timelines and controls together, while travelers have a tiny tablet for maps, tickets, and streaming while on the go.

Google’s software continuity ensures there is a clean handoff between the two screens, and high refresh rates ensure that scrolling and gestures stay fluid. It’s a sensible compromise between portability and productivity that many non-folding phones can’t meet.

How the Pixel 10 Pro Fold stacks up against rivals

Compared with marquee rivals in the large-foldable category, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold rests on three pillars: protection, power, and AI. The IP68 rating has yet to be adopted by many rivals — not so the 16GB RAM ceiling, though, more than the 12GB most competitors settle for — as are Google’s imaging and AI suite landmarks for computational photography and smart utilities.

There’s now maturity across the segment — Display Supply Chain Consultants says it sees continual improvement and cost reduction — so differences in experience are more about refinement. Here, Google’s camera tuning, clean interface, and commitment to long-term software updates make the discount that much more attractive, particularly for buyers who are locked into the Android and Google services ecosystem.

Buying advice and availability for this foldable deal

The Moonstone colorway is the only one enjoying the full $400 price cut right now, while Jade just sees a lesser discount.

Like with all such offers, availability may change based on color and storage. Stacking is occasionally an option with trade-in credits or financing at retailers, but offers do vary (check that fine print if you’re thinking about combining).

If you’ve been waiting for a price drop that makes owning a flagship foldable under $2,000 seem like a more practical upgrade than indulgence, here’s your chance. With record-low pricing of new-generation foldables as rare as it is, procrastination could cost you more later when it’s time to pay much closer to list price.