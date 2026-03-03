Google Pixel 10 Discount Slashes Price To $599

A rare price cut has dropped the Google Pixel 10 to $599, a $200 discount that positions the phone among the strongest value plays in the premium Android space right now. The offer is live at the Amazon-owned deals outlet Woot, limited to the Obsidian color, capped at two units per customer, and slated to end in three days or while supplies last.

The listing specifies a Canadian variant that the retailer says supports US network bands, and it includes a full 1-year warranty. For shoppers who prefer unlocked flexibility without a carrier contract, this is a notable opportunity to snag a current-generation Pixel for considerably less than its typical asking price.

Why This Pixel 10 Deal Stands Out for Value Seekers

The Pixel 10 may be the baseline model in the lineup, but it’s hardly basic. It runs on Google’s Tensor G5 chip paired with 12GB of RAM, a combo built for fluid everyday performance and the company’s expanding slate of on-device AI features, from smart call handling to live translation and photo wizardry.

Photography remains a marquee draw. The triple rear camera array centers on a 50MP main sensor, flanked by dedicated ultrawide and telephoto lenses, giving you versatile framing options without leaning on digital zoom. Computational imaging continues to deliver crisp detail and accurate skin tones that the series is known for.

Durability and design are equally premium: an aluminum frame, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on both sides, and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Corning notes Victus 2 improves drop performance on rough surfaces versus prior generations, while IP68 means protection against dust and submersion under controlled lab conditions.

Key Specs That Matter Day To Day on the Pixel 10

Display: A 6.3-inch OLED panel with a sharp Full HD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It’s a touch smaller than many flagships, which routinely push 6.6–6.8 inches, making the Pixel 10 the more manageable choice for one-handed use or smaller pockets.

Performance: Tensor G5 plus 12GB RAM helps with multitasking and accelerates on-device machine learning tasks, so features like voice transcription and photo editing tools feel snappy offline.

Battery: The 4,970mAh capacity is tuned for a full day of mixed use. While exact longevity varies by usage and settings (such as 120Hz and brightness levels), the capacity aligns with what we typically see in all-day devices.

Cameras: The 50MP main sensor, together with dedicated ultrawide and telephoto units, covers casual snapshots, landscapes, and distant subjects with minimal compromise. Google’s processing helps stabilize video, lift shadow detail, and preserve color fidelity in mixed lighting.

Coverage and Warranty Notes for This Woot Pixel Deal

Woot’s listing describes a Canadian model that supports US bands, which is common for North American variants. Still, it’s smart to double-check your carrier’s LTE and 5G band support before you purchase, especially if you rely on regional mid-band 5G deployments.

The inclusion of a 1-year warranty provides the peace of mind you’d expect from a new, unlocked phone. As with any deal-site purchase, review the return policy and shipping timeline so you’re clear on the terms.

Who Should Grab This Offer on the Pixel 10 at $599

If you want a premium Android phone with a more hand-friendly size, strong all-around performance, and cameras that consistently deliver, this checks the boxes. It’s especially compelling for buyers who value Google’s clean software, fast security patches, and expanding AI toolkit without paying top-tier prices.

Power users who need the absolute biggest display or battery might still prefer plus-sized flagships, but for most people, the Pixel 10 at $599 is a sweet spot—powerful, polished, and now meaningfully cheaper.

Bottom Line: A Strong Limited-Time Pixel 10 Bargain

$200 off a current-gen Pixel with a full warranty and unlocked flexibility is the kind of limited-time deal that typically doesn’t linger. If the Obsidian color and model fit your needs, this is an easy recommendation while the price holds.