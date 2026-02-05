Google Photos Tests New Collage Editor Features

Google Photos is quietly testing a refreshed Collage Editor that adds detailed border controls, a cleaner layout, and a streamlined workflow, signaling a bigger push to become the default place where users design and share collages without reaching for third‑party apps.

What’s New in the Google Photos Collage Editor

The latest test build surfaces a new Borders panel with granular controls for width, corner radius, and color. That means you can thicken the frame around each image, round the corners to taste, and fine‑tune hues to match a theme—handy for holiday cards, event recaps, or brand palettes.

Google has also consolidated its layout choices under a single Templates button. Instead of scrolling through a long carousel of options, you pick a template from one place, then refine its look with the Borders tools. In early testing, these border settings apply to simpler frames; if you select more elaborate, graphic‑heavy designs, the Borders option disappears, suggesting those styles are locked to their own artwork.

A Cleaner Workflow That Fits Material You

The interface moves away from button carousels in favor of clearly labeled sections, an approach that aligns with Google’s Material You design language. Fewer taps and better grouping can make collage creation feel less like trial‑and‑error and more like editing with intent. For everyday users, it reduces the friction that often pushes people to apps like Layout from Instagram, Canva, or PicsArt.

This test follows an October refresh that expanded grids and frame presets and, importantly, let users reconfigure layouts without starting over. Together, the changes indicate a steady investment in a feature that used to feel like a side utility. The aim is clear: bring enough control and polish to keep photo storytelling inside Google Photos, where Memories, albums, and sharing already live.

Availability and Early Signals from Testing

The features have appeared for some users in Google Photos version 7.62.0.865122296, likely as part of a limited server‑side test. As with many Google rollouts, availability can vary by account, region, and device, and the final implementation may change before a broader release. There is no official timeline, and the company often iterates through A/B tests before committing to a full launch.

Why This Push Matters for Google Photos Users

Google Photos has a massive footprint, with the Play Store listing showing 5B+ installs. Even a modest upgrade to a core creation tool can shift user behavior at scale. Collage makers have long been a gateway to third‑party apps; moving robust controls into Photos keeps users in the ecosystem, tightens the loop with existing features like Memories, and simplifies sharing to Google’s partners and platforms.

The competition is formidable. According to industry rankings from data.ai, apps like Canva and PicsArt consistently place among the top photo and video tools globally, buoyed by template depth, brand kits, and social‑ready exports. Google’s strategy seems to target the most common use cases—quick, great‑looking collages—rather than recreating full design suites. If the Borders and Templates overhaul lands well, expect more incremental additions that cover 80% of user needs without overwhelming casual editors.

Power users will want per‑cell editing (individual border colors, independent corner radii), text and sticker layers that match system fonts, and consistent access to high‑resolution exports. Better aspect‑ratio presets for platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and messaging apps would also help. Given Google’s recent pace, those kinds of refinements feel plausible if engagement rises during testing.

For now, the takeaway is simple: Google Photos is treating collages as a flagship creation feature, not an afterthought. If the test becomes widely available, many people may find they no longer need a separate collage app for everyday projects—and that could subtly reshape the photo editing landscape on mobile.