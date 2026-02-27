Google Photos Adds Sticker Creation On Android

Google Photos on Android is picking up a playful new trick at last. The app is rolling out the ability to generate stickers directly from your photos, a feature that has been available on the iOS version for months. It’s arriving with Google Photos version 7.64 and appears to be a staged release, so not everyone will see it immediately.

How the new sticker tool works in Google Photos

On eligible images, Google Photos now highlights cutout-ready subjects with a subtle shimmering outline. Press and hold on the outlined object—your dog, a latte, a sneaker, a sign—and the app will lift it from the background and turn it into a shareable sticker.

From there, you can copy the sticker to your clipboard or share it to supported apps. That makes it easy to drop custom cutouts into messages, social posts, and stories without bouncing into a separate editor. Early testers report the prompt appears automatically on photos where the subject detection is confident, minimizing guesswork.

A follow-up update is expected to add a sticker history so you can reuse your favorites without recreating them, according to reporting from 9to5Google. For now, stickers are generated on demand and shared out immediately.

Why this matters for Android users of Google Photos

Sticker creation puts Android on feature parity with iOS inside Google Photos, and it arrives as visual cutouts have become a mainstream habit across messaging and social apps. Apple popularized long-press subject lift on iPhone, and many Android users have relied on third-party tools to mimic the effect. Bringing it into Photos lowers the friction to make quick, personal reactions.

The timing also plugs a gap left by Google’s own ecosystem. Pixel Studio recently lost its sticker-generation capabilities, with Google steering users toward Nano Banana for AI image creation. Having a fast, built-in way to create cutouts inside Photos should satisfy casual users who just want to turn a moment into a sticker without heavyweight editing.

This could see wide uptake quickly: Google Photos has over 5B installs on the Play Store. Even if only a small slice of that base tries the feature, sticker content will flow into apps like Messages, WhatsApp, Telegram, and Instagram, where cutouts add personality without a lot of effort.

Hands-on details and UI notes for sticker creation

The shimmering guidance is useful, but on iOS some users found it distracting when browsing their library. Early indications suggest Google is keeping the effect restrained on Android, surfacing it only when a clear subject is detected. If the outline doesn’t appear, try images with strong subject separation, good lighting, and minimal motion blur—conditions that typically boost segmentation accuracy.

Once a sticker is created, the clipboard path is the fastest way to paste into a chat or story composer. Sharing directly from Photos also works, but behavior can vary by app. Expect the best results in apps that support transparent PNGs or native sticker imports.

Availability and what to expect next on Android

The feature is rolling out with Google Photos 7.64 via the Play Store. As with many Google app updates, the server-side switch may take a few days to reach all devices. If you don’t see the shimmer prompt yet, update the app and check again later—staged rollouts are standard practice to monitor quality and performance at scale.

Looking ahead, the planned sticker history will make this tool far more useful, turning one-off cutouts into a reusable library of personal reactions. Given the broad reach of Photos and the appetite for lightweight creativity tools, sticker creation is a small but meaningful upgrade that fits neatly into how people already share and communicate.

