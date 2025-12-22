Google Messages tests new Nano Banana Remix UI

Google is quietly tweaking the way its Nano Banana-derived Remix tool in Messages looks, toning down its whimsy for cleaner and more consistent controls. The update is not changing what the feature does, it just changes how you discover and identify it — something crucial for an app used by hundreds of millions of people every day.

What actually changed in the new Google Messages Remix UI

The button that lets you create those playful edits of adding props or altering a background, called Remix, has been resized and visually simplified. The previously branded banana emoji on the feature is no longer there, but has instead been replaced by a generic AI image icon. You still have to long-press an image in thread view to access Remix, but the button is now smaller and less eye-catching.

Also in full-screen image view, Remix is no longer an overlay on the image. It’s been relocated to the lower-left, where it falls in line alongside other action icons. This puts the control out of the overlay and therefore makes it a little easier to find consistently between views.

Why this subtle Remix rebrand in Messages matters now

It seems to be a move toward UI consistency as Google pushes AI deeper into core apps. The design advice as part of Material Design leans toward easily recognizable, semantically clean icons; a banana emoji, no matter how fun, doesn’t really scale internationally or convey the function at a glance. An abstract AI glyph suggests power without raising issues around brand confusion.

There’s also a behavioral angle. Keeping the button small and out of the overlay means you’re less likely to accidentally tap it while focusing on the image. For a comms app, reducing surprise at the cost of predictability is usually going to lead to better task completion and accessibility (Some versions of this argument are presented in Android guidelines.).

In a conversation, tap and hold an image or photo.

Look for the smaller Remix icon with the AI image logo located at the bottom-left of the action bar.

In full-screen view, locate the same Remix control in the lower-left corner instead of overlaying it on an image.

Nothing changes in terms of function: You can still add objects (party hats, sunglasses), restyle backgrounds, and create playful riffs before you send. The new iconography just streamlines the road to those edits.

The on-device AI tech behind Google’s Nano Banana model

Remix in Messages is enabled by Nano Banana, Google’s low-latency, on-device AI model that creates and modifies images that bounce back and forth in chats. The company has said as much with its stated focus on pushing more AI inference to devices by way of models that are built for both speed and privacy. On-device processing minimizes latency and means that sensitive content stays closer to the user — readers, you know where I’m going with this — sounds familiar to any recent conversations about Android’s Private Compute Core and developer sessions?

Scale matters here. According to Google, Android now runs on more than 3 billion active devices, and RCS in Messages has exceeded 1 billion monthly active users. Even little interface tweaks can change behavior at enormous scale, which is why the swap-and-shunt around of the icons is not mere arrow-graphics daydreaming.

Signals pointing to Google’s unified AI design language

Replacing a cute emoji with a stock AI icon is part of an ongoing effort to unify visual signifiers across Google’s software universe. You notice similar glyphs turning up again and again at other AI assist prompts throughout apps, from keyboard suggestions to photo enhancements. Bridging these marks means that wherever users may be in your application, they can instantly see “this is AI”.

Expect that to be one part of a larger trend: less novelty branding for specific features, more cohesive AI affordances that operate consistently. For power users, that translates to quicker muscle memory. For beginners, it makes getting started a bit easier and less prone to mis-taps.

What to watch next as Google refines the Remix interface

Wider rollout: Google tends to A/B test any changes in UI. If you don’t see the new icon or position yet, you may receive it with the next update to Messages or perhaps a server-side switch.

Feature parity across surfaces: You can expect similar AI iconography to show up in the Photos sharing sheets, keyboard toolbar, and more chat actions.

Privacy and controls: As AI on the device grows, you will see clearer toggles, permission prompts, and explanations in our Help Center materials so users understand what’s running locally vs. in the cloud.

Bottom line: Nano Banana still does all the same things. Google is just sanding down the corners — making the button smaller, removing that banana hint, and sticking Remix where people expect it. It’s a tiny, boding step toward a more grown-up, collective AI experience in Messages.