Google Messages Revamps Group Chat Creation

Google Messages is quietly reshaping how conversations begin, shifting the “Start chat” flow to treat every new thread like a potential group by default. It’s a subtle but significant UI change that removes the old “Create group” button and leans into multi-select right from the first tap.

What Changed in the New Start Chat Flow in Messages

Previously, you had two distinct paths: tap “Start chat” for a one-on-one, or hit “Create group” to pick multiple contacts. In the new layout, there’s just one path. You open “Start chat,” select a contact, and either tap “Next” to go 1:1 or keep adding people to spin up a group.

The net effect is one fewer tap for group creation and one extra tap for a single-recipient message. That trade-off sounds minor, but it streamlines decision-making by collapsing choices into a single screen. You choose people first and decide the conversation size second, which is closer to how many users naturally think about starting conversations.

Early sightings suggest this is rolling out through a recent Messages beta with a server-side switch. Not everyone will see it at once, and it may appear even without app updates, depending on your account and device configuration.

Why Google Might Prioritize Group Chats Now

Group chats have become the default coordination hub for families, teams, clubs, and classrooms. By making multi-select the baseline, Google is acknowledging the reality that many “new chats” are not solo conversations at all. It mirrors the address-field-first approach used in some email clients and even Apple’s Messages, where you can add multiple recipients up front to form a group thread.

This also dovetails with the maturation of RCS in Google Messages. RCS powers typing indicators, high-quality media, and end-to-end encryption for one-on-one and group chats. Google has said RCS is now used by over 1 billion people, and with Android running on roughly 70% of smartphones globally according to StatCounter, nudging more users toward richer, encrypted group threads makes strategic sense.

It’s part of a broader quality push: Messages in recent months has leaned into smarter compose experiences, message editing, and better reactions. Prioritizing groups at the start-chat step fits the same pattern of treating Messages as a modern, feature-complete chat app rather than a legacy SMS client.

How the New Flow Affects Everyday Use of Chats

If you mostly text one person at a time, expect a minor speed bump: select a contact, then tap “Next” to enter the chat. Muscle memory will adapt quickly, and the extra confirmation helps avoid misfires when you accidentally tap the wrong contact.

If you live in group threads, the change saves a step. You can now pocket your phone and start a weekend plan, a study group, or a project channel in fewer taps. It’s also clearer for new users: pick names until you’re done, then start talking—no need to back out to find a separate group button.

Importantly, this tweak doesn’t alter how Messages selects the underlying protocol. If everyone in a thread supports RCS, you’ll get RCS features by default; otherwise, the app will fall back to SMS/MMS as needed. The UI is cleaner, but the delivery logic remains the same.

Rollout Details and What to Watch for Next

The redesign is appearing first for some beta users and may require a server-side flag, meaning you might not see it immediately even with the latest app build. Keeping Google Messages updated and checking the app’s Chat features settings can help ensure you’re ready when the switch flips for your account.

Given Google’s pattern with interface experiments, the company could refine the microcopy or placement of the “Next” button based on feedback. It may also add contextual hints for users who expect a dedicated “Create group” option. Watch for A/B tweaks as the rollout widens.

The Bigger Picture for Messaging on Android

As cross-platform messaging evolves and more carriers and platforms align behind RCS, the stakes for a seamless, intuitive chat experience keep rising. A group-first composer reduces friction where it matters and sets the stage for richer collaboration features—think smarter member management, better media sharing, and more reliable encryption across devices.

It’s a small interface change with outsized implications: fewer branching choices, clearer defaults, and a nudge toward the way people actually communicate today. For Google Messages, that’s a step toward making the app feel faster, smarter, and more modern the moment you tap “Start chat.”