Google Messages Adds Real-Time Location Sharing

Google Messages is preparing a built-in real-time location sharing tool, bringing one of the most requested navigation features directly into RCS chats. Early access in a recent open beta build reveals how the end-to-end experience will look, from starting a session to stopping it, and—crucially—how it works even when recipients don’t have the feature yet.

How real-time location sharing works in Google Messages

Once live, Real-time Location will appear in the attachment sheet inside a conversation. Tapping it prompts the usual Android location permission dialog if you haven’t granted it already. From there, you can choose a preset or custom duration and start broadcasting your live position directly within the thread.

During an active session, a persistent banner sits at the top of the chat, clearly indicating that live location sharing is on and how much time remains. Ending the session is a single tap away: select the banner and hit Stop. When you end sharing, the live link stops updating immediately—no lingering trail, no ambiguity.

Perhaps the most thoughtful part is interoperability. If your contact doesn’t have the feature (or even the latest Messages version), they still receive a link to your live location. On devices with Google’s Find My Device app installed, that link opens there; otherwise, it opens in a web browser and updates in real time. This approach sidesteps Android’s notorious fragmentation and makes the feature usable across devices and configurations without requiring matching rollouts.

Based on what’s visible so far, the timing options look much like what Google already offers in its Find My Device experience. That consistency should make the feature instantly familiar to Android users who already rely on Google’s ecosystem for location sharing.

Why It Matters For RCS And Everyday Messaging

RCS has transformed Google Messages from a basic texting app into a modern chat platform with reactions, typing indicators, high-quality media, and end-to-end encryption in eligible chats. Google has said RCS now serves more than 1B monthly active users, a scale that turns even small product gaps into big user frustrations. Until now, one of those gaps was live location sharing—the kind that WhatsApp, Telegram, and iMessage users take for granted when coordinating meetups, pickups, or travel updates.

Bringing real-time location into Messages closes that gap and pushes Android’s default chat app closer to feature parity with the most popular cross-platform services. The link-based fallback also plays to Android’s strengths: it works with friends who haven’t updated yet, and it extends gracefully to the web—handy when you’re coordinating with someone on a different device or without RCS enabled.

Privacy Controls And Security Considerations

Live location is only useful if it’s safe. The implementation here aligns with best practices: explicit user consent via OS-level permissions, a visible in-chat banner while sharing is active, fixed or custom time windows, and a one-tap kill switch. Those elements help prevent accidental oversharing and ensure you always know when broadcasting is happening.

There are a few open questions worth watching. Because recipients can view via a web link, parts of the experience may sit outside RCS’s end-to-end encryption envelope, which typically secures content within eligible chats. We’ll be looking for Google to clarify how link-based sessions are protected in transit and at rest, and whether additional controls—like share-to-specific-contact restrictions or PIN-protected sessions—are planned.

Battery impact is another practical concern. Real-time GPS and network updates can consume more power than static sharing. The time-limited design should mitigate this for short sessions, and Android’s modern location APIs are more efficient than in years past, but users on low battery may still prefer briefer windows or defer sharing until necessary.

What to watch next as Google tests real-time location sharing

The feature appears to be gated behind a server-side flag for now, so wide availability will likely arrive in stages. Expect deeper integration with Google’s location stack over time, potential tie-ins with group RCS chats, and clearer guidance from Google on encryption behavior for link-based viewers. If Google executes on all fronts, real-time location in Messages will feel less like a bolt-on and more like a native part of how Android users coordinate in the moment.