Google Messages Adds Real-Time Location Sharing

Finding a friend in a packed stadium or navigating a pickup at a chaotic arrivals curb just got simpler for Android users. Google has begun rolling out real-time location sharing in Google Messages, letting you broadcast your live position directly inside a chat for a set period and stop it at any moment.

What’s New in Google Messages and Why It Matters

Google Messages has long supported dropping a single pin, which works if you are staying put. The new option continuously updates your dot as you move, so the person on the other end can head straight toward you instead of chasing yesterday’s pin. It reduces the back-and-forth texting and “I’m by the north gate” guesswork that often fails in crowded places.

This brings Messages closer to the convenience users expect from apps like Google Maps, WhatsApp, and Apple’s ecosystem, but without forcing you to switch apps mid-conversation. With more than 3 billion active Android devices in use globally, even incremental improvements in default messaging can have an outsized impact on how people meet up and coordinate.

How To Share Your Live Location In Google Messages

Open the conversation where you want to share, then tap the attachment icon at the bottom left. You will now see two choices for location: Real-time location and One-time location. Pick Real-time location to start broadcasting your live position.

The first time you use it, Android will prompt you to grant location permission. Approve the prompt to continue. Next, choose how long you want to share. Options include one hour, for the rest of the day until midnight, a custom duration under 24 hours, or until you manually turn it off. Tap Send to share with an individual or a group.

To stop sharing before the timer ends, return to the thread and tap Stop sharing. Your live location stream ends immediately, and the message updates to show that sharing has been turned off.

Privacy Controls And Safety Tips For Live Location

Control is baked in. You decide who sees your live location and for how long, and you can revoke access at any time. Choosing shorter windows helps minimize exposure if a message gets forwarded or a device is lost. If you only need to meet at a fixed spot, the One-time location option still works well and shares just a single point.

In one-to-one RCS chats that support end-to-end encryption, your messages are protected in transit, which adds a layer of privacy for sensitive context like your current movement. Keep in mind that continuous location sharing can use more battery because your phone periodically checks GPS and network signals. If you are low on power, consider a shorter duration or switch to a static pin.

How It Compares To Other Location-Sharing Options

Google Maps offers robust live sharing with granular controls and is ideal when you need navigation and ETA features. WhatsApp and Telegram also support live location in chats, which many people use for group meetups. Apple users often rely on Messages and the Find My network to keep tabs on friends and family. Google’s move brings Messages into that familiar flow on Android, so you can coordinate in the same thread where you are already chatting, sharing photos, and confirming plans.

The advantage is simplicity. There is no app switching or context loss, which is particularly helpful during quick handoffs, rideshare rendezvous, or events where plans change by the minute.

Availability, Requirements, And Troubleshooting Tips

The feature is rolling out in stages. If you do not see Real-time location in the attachment menu yet, update Google Messages from the Play Store, confirm Location is enabled in Android settings, and check that your conversation is using chat features where available. Some users may receive the update later due to a server-side rollout. Tech watchers first spotted the feature in testing before it began appearing more broadly, a common pattern for Google app updates.

If location prompts do not appear, verify that Google Messages has permission to access your location and that battery saver or background restrictions are not preventing updates. When in doubt, restart the app or your device and try again.

Bottom Line: Real-Time Location Sharing Is Practical

Real-time location sharing in Google Messages trims the friction from meeting up. It is fast to start, easy to stop, and flexible enough for everything from airport pickups to finding friends at a festival. With sensible privacy controls and a familiar interface, it is the kind of quiet upgrade that quickly becomes indispensable.