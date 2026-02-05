Google Meet Launches Live Speech Translation

Google Meet is turning multilingual meetings into something closer to real conversation. The company’s new Speech Translation feature is now broadly rolling out to Workspace customers, delivering real-time, AI-generated voice translations as participants speak—using a voice that closely resembles the speaker’s own.

How the Speech Translation Feature Works in Meet

Once enabled by an eligible host, Speech Translation becomes a meeting-wide tool. The host toggles it from the Meeting Tools menu (the nine-dot control at the bottom right), and participants who want the translated audio simply tap the translation icon at the top right of their screen. Instead of just showing captions, Meet generates spoken translations in near real time, preserving natural inflection and pacing to reduce cognitive load for listeners.

This is a step beyond subtitles. For fast-moving discussions, complex Q&A, or executive briefings where tone matters, hearing a translated voice track can keep the room aligned without constantly glancing at text.

Who Gets It and When Google Is Rolling It Out

The capability is moving out of testing and into general availability for most paid Workspace tiers: Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, and Frontline Plus. It’s also available to Business and Education customers who add AI Pro or AI Ultra. Previously, access was limited to AI Pro and AI Ultra users and select enterprise testers.

Google is taking a staggered approach, so expect the feature to appear over the next few weeks rather than instantly. For now, it’s desktop-only; Android and iOS support is slated to arrive in the coming months.

Languages at Launch and Early Limits to Expect

At launch, Speech Translation supports English with Spanish, French, German, Italian, and Portuguese. Only one language pair can be active in a meeting at a time, which keeps things simple for most sessions but may require planning in multilingual events. Google says it will expand coverage, but it has not shared a timetable for additional languages.

Meet already offered translated captions since 2022. The difference now is that translated speech arrives as audio, which can be more inclusive for participants who prefer listening over reading or who are joining from small screens.

Why This Matters for Global Teams and Outcomes

Cross-border collaboration is no longer the exception. Gartner has forecast that the share of in-person enterprise meetings would sharply decline as hybrid work becomes standard. Meanwhile, CSA Research has found that most people prefer content in their own language and a significant share won’t engage otherwise—signals that language access directly affects participation and outcomes.

For sales and customer success teams, translated audio can compress deal cycles by removing the need for separate interpreters. In education, it can make guest lectures or parent-teacher conferences more accessible. In healthcare and public services, it provides an additional layer alongside professional interpreters, especially for routine or preliminary conversations.

How It Stacks Up Against Microsoft Teams and Zoom

Competitors have staked out adjacent territory. Microsoft offers live translated captions in Teams Premium across dozens of languages, and Zoom provides translated captions and translation features through its AI tools. Google’s twist is real-time translated speech with voice similarity integrated inside Meet, which aims to reduce friction and keep discussions feeling natural.

The practical takeaway: captions are ideal when silence is needed or for noisy environments, but translated audio can maintain conversational flow when participants are speaking and reacting rapidly.

Accuracy, Privacy, and Etiquette for Translated Calls

AI translation is improving quickly, but it’s not perfect. Names, industry jargon, and regional idioms can trip systems up. Teams should establish meeting norms:

Speak clearly.

Pause between key points.

Share glossaries for acronyms.

Confirm critical decisions in writing.

For major negotiations or legal topics, consider pairing Speech Translation with a human interpreter or a post-meeting review.

On privacy, admins should review data controls, retention settings, and consent processes—especially in regulated industries. Let attendees know when translation is enabled, and be mindful that voice-similar synthesis may feel sensitive in some contexts.

Getting Started with Google Meet Speech Translation

Before a multilingual meeting, hosts can prepare and guide participants effectively:

Test in a short dry run.

Confirm the language pair.

Remind participants how to toggle translation on their end.

Keep supporting materials—slides, agendas, and follow-ups—in simple language and share them ahead of time to help the AI maintain context.

With Speech Translation, Google Meet is pushing beyond captions toward truly bilingual conversation. It won’t replace skilled interpreters in high-stakes scenarios, but for everyday collaboration, it could remove one of the last major barriers to communicating as if everyone is in the same room—and speaking the same language.