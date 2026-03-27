Google Launches Gemini Memory Import Feature

Google is rolling out a new memory and chat import feature for Gemini that aims to eliminate one of the biggest reasons people stick with a single AI assistant: losing their history and preferences. The tool lets users bring over saved memories and entire chat archives from other AI services, reducing the cold-start friction that often keeps people from trying something new.

How Gemini’s Import Works for Memories and Chats

The import process is intentionally simple and user-driven. Rather than tapping direct integrations with competitors, Gemini asks you to export data from your current AI assistant and upload it into Gemini. In the Gemini app, open Settings and Help, and choose Import Memory to Gemini to get started.

There are two paths. First, you can transfer “memory” details — the facts and preferences a chatbot has learned about you over time. Gemini provides a template prompt to paste into your other assistant, which returns a structured summary of your stored memories. Copy that response back into Gemini and tap Add Memory. Gemini then confirms it has saved the information to your Google account and will use it in future conversations.

Second, you can import entire chat histories as a ZIP file up to 5GB. The exact export steps depend on the service. For ChatGPT, for instance, you navigate to Settings, then Data Controls, and choose Export Data to receive a downloadable archive. Upload that ZIP on the Import Memory to Gemini page, and Gemini will ingest the conversations for continuity.

As part of the rollout, Google is also unifying terminology. The old Past chats view is being rebranded as Memory, reflecting a single place where chat history and saved user context live together.

Why Switching AI Assistants Has Been So Hard

AI assistants improve most when they remember your goals, tone, work habits, and recurring tasks. That remembered context becomes a powerful form of lock-in. Even if a rival model performs similarly on benchmarks, users hesitate to abandon months of hard-earned memory and tailored conversation threads.

Data portability changes the calculus. By lowering switching costs, Google is targeting the inertia enjoyed by early leaders. OpenAI publicly reported 100 million weekly active users for ChatGPT in 2023, a signal of the platform advantage that memory and history can create. If moving that context becomes routine, people are freer to evaluate assistants on capability, latency, price, and reliability — not just sunk personalization.

Analysts at firms like Gartner and Forrester have repeatedly flagged data portability as a key factor in enterprise and consumer AI adoption. The easier it is to bring your data and preferences, the lower the risk of trial, and the faster competitive dynamics can shift.

What This Change Means for Everyday Gemini Users

For personal Gemini accounts, the immediate benefit is practical: less starting over. Importing memories can instantly give Gemini knowledge of your preferred writing style, calendar quirks, dietary rules, or project taxonomy. Uploading historical chats lets you revive long-running threads — think research notes, coding sessions, or customer support drafts — without losing context.

It also underscores Google’s broader strategy: make Gemini a cohesive workspace, not just a chat box. By renaming and consolidating Memory, Google is signaling that persistent context is a product pillar, not an add-on. Expect tighter ties across Google services where memory can speed up tasks, like drafting in Docs or planning in Calendar, while keeping user control front and center.

Privacy and Control Considerations When Importing Data

Because the import is manual, you decide what to move — and what to leave behind. The memory entries and imported chats are saved to your Google account, where you can review, edit, or delete them at any time. For sensitive work, that control matters. Users should still audit what’s inside an exported ZIP before uploading and consider redacting proprietary or regulated content as needed.

The feature is rolling out to personal Gemini users, with the Memory branding appearing over the coming weeks. Business and education admins typically have separate controls, so organizations may choose policies that govern whether and how imports are allowed.

Getting Started Quickly with Gemini Memory Import

In Gemini, go to Settings and Help, then select Import Memory to Gemini.

For memories, paste the provided template prompt into your current AI assistant, copy the returned summary, and tap Add Memory in Gemini.

For full chat histories, export from your current assistant, verify the ZIP contents, and upload the file to Gemini (up to 5GB).

Switching AI assistants no longer has to mean wiping the slate clean. With memory and chat import, Gemini is betting that easier portability will make capability — not captivity — the deciding factor for users ready to try something new.