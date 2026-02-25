Google Launches Gemini Enterprise App For Work

Google is rolling out a standalone Gemini Enterprise app for Android, bringing its corporate-grade AI assistant and action-taking agents directly to workers’ phones. The early access release centers on a “single, multimodal search interface” that can tap the open web, company intranets, and business tools with permission-aware controls—essential for organizations that need AI to be useful without being reckless.

What the New Gemini Enterprise App Delivers on Android

Unlike the consumer Gemini app, the new Enterprise build is designed specifically for managed environments. It addresses a common pain point: enterprise users struggled to reach corporate extensions and protected knowledge bases from the standard mobile client. Google’s help documentation noted these gaps, and the dedicated app arrives to close them with end-to-end support for work accounts on Android.

Inside, the chat-style interface becomes a hub that understands text, images, and voice, while respecting access rights to documents and systems. It integrates with Google Workspace apps and prominent third-party platforms—think Confluence for knowledge, Jira for tickets, Microsoft SharePoint for content repositories, and ServiceNow for service management—so prompts can pull context from across a company’s stack.

Because it’s permission-aware, a marketing lead and a finance analyst will see different results when asking the same question about a launch plan or budget memo. That alignment with enterprise identity is the difference between a clever demo and a tool teams can actually deploy.

Why a standalone Gemini Enterprise app for work matters

Mobile is where many workflows begin—on a sales call, on a factory floor, between meetings. Previously, admins had to explicitly allow mobile access for enterprise features in the general Gemini app, creating friction and inconsistent experiences. With a distinct Enterprise app, IT can apply policies predictably and employees know they’re in a fully supported environment from the first tap.

Consider a field service manager who snaps a photo of equipment, asks Gemini for likely failure modes using internal manuals, and then tells the agent to open a ServiceNow incident and populate a Jira task with parts needed. That end-to-end thread—underpinned by corporate data—turns AI from chat into actual work.

Agents that take action across enterprise systems

Beyond question answering, Gemini Enterprise emphasizes agentic behavior. Google describes it as a “no-code workbench,” enabling nontechnical staff to assemble agents that can read, reason, and trigger actions across connected systems. Prebuilt agents handle common needs like document synthesis, meeting prep, or ticket triage; custom agents can follow multi-step procedures tailored to a team’s playbook.

For leadership and admins, the app ties into centralized controls: granular permissions, data loss prevention policies, audit logging, and configuration profiles aligned to industry obligations. Those controls are not window dressing—governance is now table stakes for AI at work, particularly in regulated sectors where provenance and least-privilege access are nonnegotiable.

Pricing and access for Gemini Enterprise on Android

The app supports organizations on Google’s paid tiers. Gemini Business starts at $21 per user, per month, while Gemini Enterprise Standard or Plus starts at $30 per user, per month, with features and limits varying by plan. The new Android app is currently in early access and available by invitation; you’ll need an active Gemini Enterprise account to sign in.

How it stacks up against other mobile workplace AI

The move lands amid an accelerating race to productize workplace AI on mobile. Microsoft has threaded Copilot throughout Microsoft 365 and its mobile apps, and OpenAI’s ChatGPT Team and Enterprise tiers now run on iOS and Android with enhanced privacy controls. Google’s differentiator is deep Workspace and intranet integration with explicit, role-based permissions—and the promise of agents that not only advise but also execute.

The market signals are strong. McKinsey estimates generative AI could add $2.6 trillion to $4.4 trillion in economic value annually as organizations systematize use cases beyond experimentation. Gartner projects that by 2026, more than 80% of enterprises will have used generative AI APIs or deployed generative AI-enabled applications, up from under 5% just a few years ago. A secure, mobile-native gateway to corporate knowledge and actions is a logical on-ramp to capture that value.

What to watch next as Gemini Enterprise app evolves

Key questions now center on breadth of integrations, reliability of agents in complex workflows, and administrative guardrails that keep hallucinations and over-permissioning in check. Expect broader availability phases, likely expansion to iOS, and steady upgrades as Google advances Gemini models and app-level capabilities.

If the early access build delivers on its promise—turning enterprise knowledge into action safely on mobile—it could become a daily utility for teams that need AI to do more than chat. For many companies, that’s the difference between yet another app on the phone and a real productivity shift.