Google Home Gets a Quick Transfer Option to Move Nest Devices

Google is now turning one of the most embarrassing chores in smart homes into something that’s effectively a nonissue. The latest Google Home update adds a one-tap process that sends over several Nest devices from the legacy Nest app into Google Home all at once, ending the excruciating requirement for early adopters as well as new owners to move them over one by one.

One-Tap Migration Stops the Drip-by-Drip Move

Users can now batch-transfer Nest cameras (and other Nest hardware) into Google Home with a single action.

From the app changelog: Anyways, you can now move your devices en masse from Nest to Google without having to do it individually. In practical terms, that means a home with four Nest Cams, a door lock, and a thermostat no longer requires six individual moves. It’s just one combined transfer, and it also lowers the chances of accidentally stranding a device in the old app.

The upgrade reflects Google’s longstanding strategy to bring control and automation under the same roof. By streamlining migration, the company jettisons a major source of hesitation and lowers friction for choosing to access Google Home’s routines, favorites, and improved camera timeline.

Public Preview Limited Rollout for One-Tap Transfer

There’s a hitch: the one-tap transfer seemingly only works for users on Google Home Public Preview. That early-access track frequently gets features weeks or months before they become widely available. Google normally uses this channel to check that everything is working as it should and all edge cases are addressed before it sends the feature out to everyone else.

If you do not see the option, verify that you are a Public Preview user within the settings for the Google Home app. Enrollment is opt-in and can be reversed, although the service may not be offered in all regions or with all accounts.

What Moves and What It Gets You in Google Home

Google says the transfer applies to the entire range of Nest devices: cameras, thermostats, locks, and smoke alarms, even many older models.

With the move, products show up in Google Home next to existing gear for a single view of favorites, cross-device routines, and how camera history is viewed. The consolidated timeline and event scrubbing on Google Home is a nice touch for multiple-camera houses.

Feature parity has been a sore point in the past, with some Nest features making their way to Google Home at a later time. That divide has closed drastically over time with Google migrating device controls, notifications, and automations to its newer app. The new transfer tool seems like a strong indication that the company is confident most users will be better off managing every bit of their data in Google Home.

Why This Matters for Nest Holdouts Today

The old, patchwork migration was friction-filled: each device had to be moved one at a time, settings in some cases needed to be re-created, and families were left managing two apps. Industry usability research, including from groups like the Connectivity Standards Alliance, has always shown that setup complexity is a key barrier to smart home satisfaction. Streamlining and centralizing control would go a long way toward resolving that pain point.

Take a common scenario: a household that has several Nest Cams, a doorbell, and a thermostat. Before, migrating required redoing the same flow multiple times over—checking permissions for each family member, validating notifications by device, etc. With one-tap transfer, that migration becomes a single, reviewable action—and family access goes along for the ride, which means busywork gets cut drastically.

How the New Transfer Works in Google Home

Eligible users claim to see a “transfer all from Nest” chip in Google Home. The flow consolidates all supported devices, previews what will move, and takes care of account linking behind the scenes. You may experience some traffic as devices appear in rooms and favorites. If a camera or sensor doesn’t appear, it probably isn’t yet supported for batch transfer. You can keep it in the Nest app for now, and Google will add support later on down the line.

Like with any major migration, it’s wise to verify that shared household members still have access and that notifications, routines, and clips look proper post-upgrade.

If something doesn’t seem quite right, Google’s Help Center and Nest Community forums are good resources.

The Bigger Smart Home Picture and Why It Matters

What makes the move from Nest to Google Home a seamless transition is not just about ease and convenience—it’s part of Google’s larger play. It also consolidates the support surface (and accelerates the development of features) to a single app and provides a uniform surface for standards like Matter. And while Matter is largely about cross-brand interoperability, the value accrues to consumers only when onboarding and day-to-day control are seamless inside their favorite app.

The one-tap transfer is a credibility moment for Google: fewer taps to get it right, less of a chance of errors, and no rough edges for Nest loyalists who want to consolidate but do not want to lose their device’s function. For users, it’s the strongest sign yet that living in two apps isn’t what you’re supposed to do anymore—and that the heavy lifting of migration can finally be done all at once.