Google Debuts Pixel Theme Packs With Wicked Collection

Google is adding a new level of personalization to Pixel phones with the introduction of theme packs, and debuting them is a first-wave selection based on the film Wicked. Those one-tap bundles cover wallpapers, themed icons, system sounds and clock accents along with elements for Gboard — and they provide a curated-peeped-out Pixel look for your phone without all the normal tweaking.

The feature comes with the new Pixel Feature Drop and should hit devices from the Pixel 6 onward as these continue to rely on Material You’s magical color engine that keeps things nice and unified. It’s a significant change from the piecemeal customization options to a deluxe, editorial approach — starting with three Wicked options: For Good, Glinda and Elphaba.

What’s Inside The Pixel Theme Packs From Google

Just one tap to apply a matching wallpaper, icon label color and sound profile. Google has also packaged up Gboard touches — GIF picks, keyboard theming — that extend the look to everyday typing as a reminder that the keyboard is one of the most frequently used apps on any phone.

Each of the Wicked trio’s looks evoke different palettes and atmospheres — light, airy and bright for Glinda; deep green romance for Elphaba; and a mix in between on For Good. Since this is Material You–informed, system accent colors like quick settings toggles and supported third-party icons reflect the chosen theme, ensuring visual homogeneity throughout.

Under the hood, Google is sending out a system-level Theme Packs feature that appears inside Wallpaper & style instead of being its own app. That approach hints at how Google may be able to indefinitely grow the catalog stealthily over time, without relying on Play Store users to seek out titles.

Applying The Wicked Collection Theme Packs on Pixel

Open Wallpaper & style from a long-press on the home screen, or in Settings. A new option, Theme Pack, shows up above the Colors. Select For Good, Glinda or Elphaba and press Apply to Theme. This will now update every aspect of the system.

For finer control, tap the pencil icon alongside the pack name to enable or disable individual ones. You can turn the wallpaper, color scheme, icon colors, clock color, Gboard GIFs, Gboard theme and sounds on or off. It’s a reasonable middle ground: one-tap simplicity when you need it, granular tweaks when you don’t.

Availability And Device Support For Pixel Phones

Theme packs work with Pixel 6 and later models. They will not be available in Japan at launch, and Google has not shared details on timing for more countries. The Wicked packs are available for download during a limited window through Jan. 31, 2026, and their presence indicates that fresh collections may rotate in over time — say in line with cultural moments, seasonal drops or brand partnerships.

If you don’t see it yet, look for a system update and make sure that both the Wallpaper & style and Gboard components are up to date. More often than not, feature drops stagger in availability depending on carrier and region, and it might take even a few weeks or months until your own Pixel gets it.

Why It Matters For Pixel And Android Users

Material You already adjusts UI colors based on your wallpaper, but plenty of people want curated starting points that feel deliberate rather than algorithmic. Theme packs are exactly that — packages of design decisions made by Google’s team that amount to cohesive “looks” you can map onto your phone in seconds. It’s along the same lines as what Samsung does with Galaxy Themes, but more tightly woven into Android’s built-in dynamic color system.

That also betokens a larger strategy. Google has used Pixel Feature Drops to deliver camera tricks, security tools and AI improvements; now it’s applying that cadence to design. With Universal Pictures’ Wicked as the launch partner, we can anticipate there will be more pop-culture tie-ins in addition to original Pixel-branded sets used to drive engagement without a significant engineering investment.

What To Watch Next For Pixel Theme Packs

Two trends to watch out for are cross-device theming and developer adoption. One logical next step would be coordinated themes that carry over to Pixel Tablet and Pixel Watch, providing a seamless experience from screen to screen. On the app side of things, further transition to Material Design 3 should ensure that more third-party icons and UI elements honor system color palettes, so theme packs feel truly end-to-end.

As it is, the Wicked collection offers a clean and tidy proof of concept: A quick, friendly switch-up for someone who just wants to freshen up their Pixel a bit without having to learn a new launcher or spend hours looking for good icons on your day off.