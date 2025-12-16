Google Certifies Mous Charger For Pixel Watch 4

Google has officially approved a third-party charger for the Pixel Watch 4, and it’s the first time that an accessory maker not part of Google can deliver power to its latest Pixel wearable with complete approval. The Mous Pixel Watch Charger is on the Google Store, and it has 5.6W fast charging, certified hardware, and a modular design so that Pixel Watch 4 owners have an officially sanctioned option to the in-box puck.

First Google-Certified Third-Party Option

Until now, Pixel Watch owners had two choices: use Google’s charger or deal with the slower and unreliable performance of third-party chargers, which might come with safety sacrifices. The Mous unit is the only one to feature Google’s certification for the Pixel Watch 4, which lists it as meeting the company’s electrical and thermal requirements. Industry watchers and 9to5Google reporters noticed the listing as it went live, giving us what many users have waited for — a verified alternative.

The charger is available for $49.99 and offers up to 5.6W of fast contact charging.

The Google listing recommends a 7.5W or greater USB-C power source for peak performance, which coincides with USB-IF guidance that higher-rated adapters can sustain steady current delivery instead of throttling.

Why 5.6W fast charging is a misnomer on Pixel Watch 4

On a smartwatch, every watt of power matters. Wearable batteries are small, thermal windows are narrow, and charging curves are cautious to preserve long-term health. It’s a 5.6W ceiling that hints at recharge speeds that feel brisk, but not hectic, while leaving the cell barely breaking a sweat. Practically speaking, users should enjoy much faster top-ups than generic magnetic pucks that typically sag well below stated power due to poor alignment, coil mismatching, or lack of device-to-charger coordination.

That’s straightforwardly analogous to what other premium ecosystems do with wearables. Apple’s Made for Apple Watch program, for example, certifies chargers to provide consistent 5W-plus speeds with tightly regulated thermals. Google’s decision puts the Pixel Watch 4 on that same track, where performance can be known instead of guessed at.

Dual authentication aims to preserve battery health

One of the stand-out specs is the dual-part authentication IC. To put it in layman’s terms, the watch and charger both have security chips that check each other before sending power through. But this handshake also serves as more than a gatekeeper — it enables the charger to tailor voltage and current to Google’s approved profiles, mitigating the potential for heat spikes, slow trickle states, or premature battery wear.

That’s a typical authentication when you’re working within an integrated, walled garden.

It can even prevent fake or shoddily made chargers from pretending to be compatible, an issue that some Wear OS devices have suffered and prompted users to write in forums about overnight overheating and charging failures.

Pogo-pin design and modular upgrades for accessories

And rather than inductive coils, the Mous charger utilises pogo-pin contact charging — a charge system that the Pixel Watch 4 is rumoured to include. These spring-loaded pins save energy by minimising conversion losses, which is a major concern in small devices where every milliamp-hour of battery life counts.

Mous also talks up modularity — the pogo interface is supposed to play nice with future accessories within the company’s ecosystem. That could open the door for travel stands, multi-device docks, or desk-friendly mounts that all snap into the same charging core, and still work just as well as their individually certified counterparts.

Compatibility limits and pricing for the Mous charger

There’s one big downside — the charger is only compatible with the Pixel Watch 4. It is not compatible with older Pixel Watch models, which have a different charging design and tolerances. With mixed generations in many households, that’s multiple chargers to have on hand.

At $49.99, the Mous charger is priced at the high end for smartwatch accessories. Yet for purchasers, the value proposition is obvious: sanctioned fast charging, certified safety, and a second charger for the office/bag/nightstand without taking risks on unverified hardware.

Why this Google certification and approval matters

Official third-party support tends to spawn an ecosystem at an accelerated pace.

Accessory makers have a distinctly defined spec to aim at, retailers gain an item that is easier to sell, and many customers appreciate a choice of form factors without taking a hit on reliability. If Google keeps certifying more partners, you can expect to have additional docks and travel-friendly solutions that follow the same authentication and power rules.

The message for the Pixel Watch 4 is simple: fast charging doesn’t have to be a proprietary feature. And now that Mous has an option Google is actually cool with, owners finally have a legitimate alternative that plays nice with both speed and battery longevity — two trains you want to keep on the rails in a product you plug in every day.