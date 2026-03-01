Google And Airtel Partner To Fight RCS Spam In India

Google is bringing India’s carriers into the fight against Rich Communication Services spam, starting with a new integration of Bharti Airtel’s network-level filters directly into the RCS pipeline. The move marks a notable shift from app-only defenses to joint enforcement at the operator layer, aimed at curbing the deluge of unsolicited ads and fraud that has dogged Google Messages users in the country.

Why India’s RCS Was Flooded With Spam Messages

India’s scale and fast-moving digital economy have turned it into a prime target for abuse across messaging channels. With more than a billion internet users, hundreds of millions of smartphones, and explosive growth in real-time payments, the incentives for spammers are obvious. Aggressive enterprise marketing practices and cheap bulk messaging compounded the problem. In 2022, complaints over unsolicited promotions on RCS in India grew so loud that Google briefly paused business promotions, yet user reports show the problem persisted in pockets.

Unlike SMS, where Indian carriers have long enforced regulator-mandated controls, RCS initially leaned heavily on client-side detection and Google’s verification programs. That mismatch created an opening: sophisticated actors could cycle identities and formats faster than app-level defenses could adapt, and do-not-disturb preferences weren’t consistently honored as traffic crossed ecosystems.

What The Google Airtel Integration Changes

Airtel’s network intelligence will now interlock with Google’s RCS platform to run real-time checks on business messages. That includes validating sender identity, scoring content for spam signals, and enforcing user do-not-disturb settings before messages hit the inbox. Airtel has described the approach as a global first for deep operator spam filtering inside an RCS workflow—bringing to rich messaging some of the same guardrails India applied to commercial SMS traffic.

Practically, this should raise the cost of abuse. Spoofed brands and recycled sender IDs are more likely to be stopped at the gate, and enterprises that fail compliance can be throttled or blocked upstream. Person-to-person RCS chats, which offer end-to-end encryption, remain distinct; the integration primarily targets business and promotional traffic, where verification, consent, and audit trails are critical.

Airtel has indicated it held off on deeper RCS alignment until traffic could be routed through its own anti-spam stack—signaling growing carrier insistence on shared responsibility for trust and safety. Google, for its part, has framed the partnership as a template it hopes to extend with other operators to create a more consistent global baseline for RCS security.

Scale, Competition, and the Stakes for RCS in India

Airtel is India’s No. 2 carrier with more than 463 million subscribers. The company says its AI-led defenses blocked over 71 billion spam calls and 2.9 billion spam messages, contributing to a roughly 69% drop in fraud-related financial losses on its network. Bringing that machinery to RCS could materially improve outcomes for users and brands if implemented rigorously.

The competitive context is stark. India is home to an estimated 853 million WhatsApp users, according to World Population Review, making Meta’s app the default messaging channel for many businesses. Google has positioned RCS as the modern successor to SMS, and by May 2025 the standard was processing over a billion messages daily in the U.S. on a 28-day average. To win more mindshare in India, RCS must match or exceed rivals on reliability, safety, and signal-to-noise.

A Model That Fits India’s Playbook for RCS Security

India’s telecom regulator, TRAI, forced a crackdown on commercial SMS abuse by mandating blockchain-based registries and template scrubbing, pushing carriers to validate senders and consent before delivery. RCS lacked an equivalent, leaving a gap between app-level policies and network enforcement. The Google–Airtel model mirrors what worked for SMS: push verification and DND compliance upstream, add carrier telemetry to detection, and hold intermediaries accountable.

If this approach works, expect pressure for industry-wide adoption. Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea, along with major aggregators, could be next in line to align on shared controls under the GSMA’s RCS Universal Profile. Google has already signaled openness to broader carrier partnerships. Apple’s move to support RCS elevates the urgency for a consistent, fraud-resistant baseline users can trust across devices.

What to Watch Next as Google and Airtel Tackle RCS Spam

Three metrics will tell the story:

A sustained drop in RCS spam complaint rates.

Measurable improvements in DND compliance for business messaging.

Faster enforcement against rogue senders.

Also watch whether large Indian brands increase RCS campaigns once deliverability and safety stabilize, and whether similar carrier integrations roll out in other high-spam markets.

The takeaway is straightforward: app-only defenses have hit their limits against organized spam. By bringing the operator into the loop, Google is betting that RCS in India can move from a noisy channel to a trusted one—without sacrificing the richness that makes it worth using in the first place.