GoCable Keychain Charger With 100W Power Goes On Sale

A pocket-size cable that you can clip to your keys is finally feasible. The GoCable 8-in-1 Keyring is a compact, everyday-carry charging and data cable that supports both Apple and Android devices, along with up to 100W fast charging—all in a neat keychain-sized package. Its list price of $49.99, during a discount event, has dropped to $19.97 with $3.99 shipping at present.

If you’ve ever been at a coffee shop or in an airport with a free outlet and no cord, this one solves that problem without taking up space in your bag (or pocket).

What Makes This Keychain Cable Unique and Useful

The GoCable’s gimmick is that it has the versatility without the usual mess. It’s got USB-C and Lightning plugs for everything from phones and tablets to earbuds, across all ecosystems. One little cable can charge an iPhone today and a USB-C Android or laptop accessory tomorrow, trimming the weight and clutter of separate adapters and extra cords.

But while most keychain cables top out at slow speeds, this one is capable of up to 100W fast charging when used in conjunction with a compatible power source. There’s even an onboard LED readout for real-time status that you can check to make sure you’re getting the wattage you think.

Everyday-carry extras attached to the body include a safety cutter for packaging and loose threads (free of charge), and a bottle opener.

A magnetic wrap keeps the cable in order, and with an included carabiner that clips to a backpack or belt loop it’s easily within reach.

How 100W Fast Charging Adapts to Your Gear

The USB Implementers Forum says its Power Delivery standard has made 100W charging “a common higher end maximum supported for AC adapters and computer peripherals,” and that USB PD 3.1 expands the headroom up to 240W.

For actual use, 100W covers most phones and even many ultraportables: flagship smartphones tend to hover somewhere between a reasonable range of about 20W (say an iPhone tested by Apple) up to around 45W from a good USB‑C‑to‑USB‑C or Lightning cable—while lightweight laptops can often negotiate somewhere around that range, if they ever support it in the first place.

Cables that are shorter have a practical benefit: they can lead to steadier power delivery (less resistance) compared with thin, long cords designed on the cheap. In order to safely pass high wattage, most USB-C cables use an e-marker chip under USB-IF guidelines that tells the charger and device how much power the cable can safely support. We don’t know much about the GoCable’s internal design, but a 100W capacity is what you’d look for to achieve faster top-ups or power small notebooks in an emergency.

Compatibility is increasingly straightforward. Apple migrated the iPhone line to USB-C in 2023, bringing the phone on board with what Android devices (in all but a remaining few) had already done, and it impels the market closer toward a single connector through European regulation. A cable that naturally works with both USB-C and Lightning is a handy bridge during this awkward time.

Real-World Use Cases for the GoCable Keychain Charger

Commuters can get a fast charge on a train from a seat outlet without having to rummage through their bag for a full-size cord. Travelers can copy files from a phone to a USB-C tablet with no need to open a laptop. Camera accessories and microphones will help keep creators’ batteries charged between shoots. Even small tasks — say giving an essentials charge to wireless earbuds with a quick 10-minute bump — become frictionless when the cable is always literally “handy.”

Far more useful was the LED indicator. If a café’s wall brick or shared outlet doesn’t pack enough juice, you’ll know it quickly and can switch to a higher-output charger or USB PD-compatible power bank instead. That feedback loop takes some of the guesswork out of on-the-go charging, which can feel like a crapshoot as you rely on various other wireless chargers.

Key Specs and Considerations Before You Buy

Compatible with up to 100W quick charge when using a PD power source

USB-C and Lightning dual-head; data-enabled support

Front LED screen displays charging current

EDC tools include a safety cutter and bottle opener, plus a magnetic cable wrap and carabiner

As with any high-wattage charging, your results will depend on the weakest link. To witness those fast rates, you’ll need to use the cable in combination with a USB PD or PPS charger and an input-capable device. Older USB-A power bricks won’t deliver the same.

Price and Availability for the GoCable 8-in-1 Keyring

The GoCable 8-in-1 Keyring is priced at $19.97 with $3.99 shipping, marked down from the suggested MSRP of $49.99. No coupon is necessary, but this deal won’t last forever. For anyone looking to travel lighter in 2025, it’s a cheap way to make sure you’re always within reach of a reliable charging and data cable.

Bottom Line: Who Should Consider This Keychain Cable

Most keychain cables are compromises. This one isn’t: it’s pocket-sized, rapid, and versatile to serve your Apple and Android gear, with niceties like an LED indicator and EDC tools built in. Perhaps you’ve been looking for a way to trim down your everyday carry— a 100W hub cable for the keychain is an easy victory.