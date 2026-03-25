Glimpse Raises $35M Series A Led by Andreessen Horowitz

Glimpse, a Y Combinator–backed startup that automates retail deduction disputes for consumer brands, has secured a $35 million Series A led by Andreessen Horowitz, with participation from 8VC and Y Combinator. The company is reclassifying a previous $10 million round as seed, bringing total funding to $52 million as it scales its AI-driven platform across the consumer packaged goods and retail ecosystem.

A Post-Pivot Bet on Retail Deductions at Scale

Founded by Purdue alumni Akash Raju, Anuj Mehta, and Kushal Negi, Glimpse’s trajectory reflects a decisive pivot. The team originally experimented with product placements in short-term rentals before shifting to a back-office problem they kept encountering: deductions and chargebacks that erode margins for brands selling through large retailers.

That shift unlocked product-market fit. Glimpse now helps brands identify invalid deductions, assemble documentary evidence, and pursue recoveries—work that traditionally required teams to hop across retailer portals, enterprise resource planning systems, and spreadsheets to chase down dollars.

Why Deduction Automation Matters for CPG Brands

Deductions—spanning shortages, pricing errors, OTIF penalties, returns, and promotion compliance—are a routine part of doing business with big-box and e-commerce retailers. The challenge is volume and ambiguity: a national CPG brand can face tens of thousands of line-item claims each year, many of which are miscoded or unsupported.

Consultancies that study revenue leakage, including McKinsey and Deloitte, have long noted that the combination of trade spend, billing errors, and compliance penalties can quietly siphon low-single-digit shares of revenue if unmanaged. In practical terms, that means margin compression, working-capital drag, and higher DSO for finance leaders already navigating cost inflation and volatile demand.

The process complexity is the real tax: teams must reconcile retailer claims against proof of delivery, ASN and EDI data, TMS and WMS logs, promotion calendars, and contract terms. Missed documentation windows turn recoverable cash into write-offs.

How Glimpse’s AI Works to Dispute Retail Deductions

Glimpse deploys AI agents that log into retailer portals—think systems used by major chains and e-commerce marketplaces—ingest claim packages, and centralize documents in a single workspace. The system classifies each deduction by reason code, maps it to internal records in ERP and finance tools such as SAP, Oracle NetSuite, or Microsoft Dynamics, and validates the claim against supply chain and promotion data.

When a claim appears invalid—say, a “short shipment” where scan events and carrier PODs indicate otherwise—the platform automatically compiles evidence and files a dispute. Recoveries and outcomes sync back into the ERP, closing the loop for accounting and audit. Glimpse emphasizes “human-in-the-loop” checkpoints for quality assurance and follow-up, a practical nod to the edge cases that still crop up in retailer workflows.

The company says the approach compresses cycle times from weeks to days while steadily improving accuracy as models learn from each processed deduction and integration. That “compounding data advantage” is positioned as a moat: every new customer and retailer connection enriches the reason-code taxonomy and evidence-matching logic.

Customers and the Evolving Competitive Landscape

Glimpse reports working with more than 200 brands, including household names like Suave and ChapStick. The customer mix reflects a market where even operationally mature CPGs grapple with fragmented data and retailer-specific rules that change frequently.

The category is heating up. Revya and Confido target similar deduction automation pain points, while broader finance and order-to-cash platforms such as HighRadius also offer deductions modules. Retail-focused tools from firms like SupplyPike have gained traction for vendor-specific chargeback workflows. Glimpse’s bet is that full-stack automation—spanning data extraction, validation, dispute filing, and ERP sync—will win on speed and recovery yield.

How the New Capital Will Be Used to Scale Glimpse

With a16z leading the round and existing backers 8VC and Y Combinator participating, Glimpse plans to deepen retailer integrations, expand support for promotion and contract reconciliation, and invest in model governance to keep humans and auditors confident in AI-made decisions. Go-to-market teams will focus on large CPGs and fast-growing omnichannel brands where the deduction burden is most acute.

The founders frame the mission broadly: build the AI infrastructure that sits between brands and retailers, normalizing messy data and automating recovery while providing finance leaders with real-time visibility into leakage. If they can keep demonstrating faster resolutions and higher recovery rates without sacrificing accuracy, Glimpse’s post-pivot playbook could become a template for AI in back-office heavy industries well beyond CPG.